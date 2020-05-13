Sports News Roundup: Farah feels Tokyo delay could help 10,000m title defence; Japan's Osaka using lockdown to conquer inner demons and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Exclusive: Farah feels Tokyo delay could help 10,000m title defence

Multiple Olympic champion Mo Farah says the postponement of the Tokyo Games to 2021 could work to his advantage as the Briton will now have around 20 months to train for the defence of his 10,000m title having switched his focus back to the track. The 37-year-old retired from track athletics in 2017 to focus on road marathons but announced in November last year that he was returning for one more tilt at 10,000m gold.

Tennis: Japan's Osaka using lockdown to conquer inner demons

Two-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is using the novel coronavirus shutdown as one of self-reflection to try and overcome her crippling shyness. The tennis season was suspended in early March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the hiatus will continue until at least mid-July with many countries in lockdown to contain the virus.

Soccer: Serie A clubs want to re-start on June 13 if government allows

Italy's Serie A clubs voted in a favor of re-starting the season on June 13 during a general assembly on Wednesday, if the government allows. The Italian top flight has been suspended since March 9 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and, although the government has authorized teams to hold collective training sessions from next Monday, it has not yet decided if and when the championship can resume.

MLB outlines player safety plans in 80-page memo

Major League Baseball will send to players an outline of plans for player safety in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the detailed outline covers 80 pages and provides a step-by-step return to spring training and beyond.

Golf: Park is proud to see South Korea lead the way in resumption of sport

With golf finally resuming when South Korea hosts the Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) Championship, world number three Park Sung-hyun says she feels a sense of pride that her country is "leading the way" in a return for sport. The 42nd KLPGA Championship, which begins on Thursday, will be the tour's first event since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the calendar. It will be played at the Lakewood Country Club in Yangju without spectators.

LA faces stay-at-home order through July

Los Angeles County is expected to extend its stay-at-home order through at least July due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday. The county's public health director, Barbara Ferrer, said Tuesday at a Board of Supervisors meeting that it likely will be slow going in its bid to loosen the rules.

Report: NBA gaining 'momentum' toward return

Following a Board of Governors call with commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, the NBA is "increasingly positive about the league's momentum" toward resuming the 2019-20 season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported. Per the report, owners and executives were encouraged about the league's steps toward returning safely amid the coronavirus pandemic and about positive conversations with the National Basketball Players Association.

PGA safety measures, player protection plan approved

A three-stage screening process and isolation within tournament cities are part of the approved safety plan outlined by the PGA Tour. The Tour returns with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, June 11-14 with wide-ranging restrictions created to minimize risk and concern about the spread of the coronavirus.

Switzerland launches rescue package for soccer and ice hockey

Switzerland has announced a 350 million Swiss franc ($362 million) rescue package for its professional soccer and ice hockey leagues but insists the money should not be used to pay wages to high-earning players. The Swiss Football League has yet to decide whether it will attempt to complete the season after it was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic at the start of March, though the ice hockey season has already been abandoned.

Baseball: Korean team Dinos cheered on by cardboard cut-outs of fans

South Korean baseball fans may not be allowed to watch their favourite teams live at stadiums due to the COVID-19 pandemic but NC Dinos' stands were not empty thanks to life-sized cardboard cut-outs of portraits sent in by the fans. The Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) League season kicked off this month after a five-week delay due to the coronavirus but all games will be played without fans in attendance.