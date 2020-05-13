Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-CAS to hear FA's appeal against FIFA in June

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-05-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 23:03 IST
Soccer-CAS to hear FA's appeal against FIFA in June

The English Football Association's appeal against world soccer body FIFA in relation to a 2019 Chelsea transfer ban and fine will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on June 26. The FA was fined 510,000 Swiss Francs ($524,637), later reduced to 350,000, last year for a breach of the rules involving the international transfer and first registration of minors.

Premier League Chelsea were handed a two-window ban at the time but the CAS halved that on appeal in December and also reduced their fine. FIFA had declared Chelsea in breach of the regulations in the case of 29 players after a lengthy investigation into registration at academy level.

The arbitrator found only "about a third of the violations" declared by FIFA and said many were not as serious as maintained. ($1 = 0.9721 Swiss francs)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Migrants stage demonstration in Ludhiana seeking to return to their home states

Migrant workers staged a demonstration outside the Deputy Commissioners office here on Wednesday, demanding to be sent back to their home states. My employer did not pay me in April. My wife is pregnant. How will we manage things without mo...

Modi government is compassionate, responsive: Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the economic package and steps announced under it, saying the government is compassionate and ...

24 new COVID-19 cases in Bihar, state tally at 932

Bihar on Wednesday reported 24 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 932, said state Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar. Among all the new cases reported, Bhojpur has recorded the highest number ...

Pandas to return to China as Canada zoo runs short of bamboo during pandemic

Unable to import enough bamboo due to coronavirus disruptions, the Calgary Zoo in Canada is sending two giant pandas back to China years ahead of schedule. The pandas, Er Shun, and Da Mao will return to China where bamboo is abundant. Giant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020