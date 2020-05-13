Left Menu
FIFA U-17 Women's WC postponement won't affect preparation of team: AIFF president Praful Patel

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel on Wednesday said that the postponement of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup won't affect the preparation of the team.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 23:41 IST
AIFF logo . Image Credit: ANI

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel on Wednesday said that the postponement of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup won't affect the preparation of the team. Patel chaired the AIFF's Executive Committee Meeting held via video conferencing today. Besides Senior Vice President Subrata Dutta, AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das, Vice Presidents Manvendra Singh, Larsing Ming, KMI Mather, Subhash Chopra, and AIFF Treasurer ZA Thakur, all other Executive Committee members attended the meeting.

"These are unusual times. But we need to make the best use of technology. We see what is happening all across the world, and we have to learn to live with it for some more time till normalcy returns in our society, and also in sport," AIFF's official website quoted Patel as saying. "The new dates for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup have been announced after the event was earlier postponed from November. Fortunately, it's not been a long postponement. I feel the postponement won't affect the preparation of our team. We were getting ready keeping November (the earlier window) in mind. But we are on track for the event, both from the organisation side, and also the team's perspective," he added.

The tournament, initially scheduled to take place this year, will now take place from February 17 to March 7, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it will keep the original eligibility criteria that is, players born on or after 1 January 2003 and on or before 31 December 2005. "I am in constant touch with FIFA and AFC and everyone is waiting for footballing activities to resume soon," Patel said.

Also, the Committee condoled the demises of PK Banerjee, Chuni Goswami, and Abdul Latif, Ashok Chatterjee, and Rajendra Mohan, and observed a minute's silence bowing their heads as a mark of respect for the departed souls. "It's so sad that we have lost legends to whom Indian Football owes a lot. I put on record my greatest appreciation and respect to the contribution made by these legendary footballers. We hope their play and passion for the game will continue to guide and inspire footballers for now and for the future," Patel said.

"I would have been honoured to go to Kolkata to pay my last respects for Padma Shris - PK-da, and Chuni-da. But due to the prevailing unusual circumstances, we could not pay our due respect," he added. Also, adhering to requests from the various I-League clubs, the Committee unanimously decided to implement the 3 (foreigners) + 1 (Asian) recruit rule for I-League matches from the 2020-21 season itself.

Meanwhile, FSDL will work with the AIFF and will present a plan to the Executive Committee on the way forward for foreign players in the next couple of months. The AIFF Executive Committee recommended this plan be made so that it can be implemented by 2021-22. The Committee also discussed and felt that as per the AFC regulation of clubs needing to play minimum 27 matches for them to gain eligibility to play in the AFC Champions League, clubs playing in the Hero ISL need to play more matches not just to adhere to the guidelines, but also for the holistic development of players, and Indian Football overall.

Patel also urged the ISL and the I-League clubs to put up a women's team for the Indian Women's League. "Women's football in India cannot be sustainable without participation from clubs," he said. Meanwhile, Abhishek Yadav, Director National Teams apprised that the National age- group teams await directions from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as to when the preparatory camps can be resumed without compromising on the health of players and staff.

Sunando Dhar, CEO Leagues, and Roma Khanna, Tournament Director, FIFA U-17 WWC respectively updated the Committee about the Leagues, and also the U-17 Women's World Cup, and the National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata. Furthermore, keeping in sync with FIFA relaxations on the status of the transfer of players, the Committee felt that the set-up of the transfer window can be zeroed down when the schedules of respective Leagues are finalised. (ANI)

