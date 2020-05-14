Left Menu
ICC has thrown neutrality out of the window, says Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has hit out at the International Cricket Council (ICC), saying the apex cricketing body has thrown neutrality out of the window.

14-05-2020
Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has hit out at the International Cricket Council (ICC), saying the apex cricketing body has thrown neutrality out of the window. His response came as the ICC's official Twitter handle, decided to take a jibe at Akhtar for suggesting that he could dismiss Australia's Steve Smith inside four balls.

"A symbolic tweet, how ICC has thrown neutrality out of the window. Basically this is how the state of affairs are run there," Akhtar tweeted. This was not the end of Akhtar's rant, as he went on to share a video as well in which there was some old footage of the pacer troubling the batsmen through bouncers.

"Dear @icc, find a new meme or Emoji. Sorry I couldn't find any, only found some real videos," Akhtar tweeted. Earlier, a cricket website, named ESPNCricinfo had put up some interesting match-ups on their official Twitter handle, and one such match-up was of Steve Smith versus Akhtar.

It was then that Akhtar suggested that he will bowl three bouncers at Smith, and would end up dismissing the Australian on the fourth ball. Watching Akhtar's response, ICC trolled the Rawalpindi Express by posting a series of images to take a jibe at the pacer.

The first image was of basketball legend Michael Jordon looking down as if he is reading something, and it was followed by the second image, which is Akhtar's tweet. The third image goes back to Michael Jordon, and in that, the basketball star is seen laughing away.

Akhtar has always been in the limelight for posting controversial comments. A while back, the pacer hit out at the legal team of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not dealing with match-fixing properly.

PCB's legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi then filed a defamation suit against the former Pakistan pacer. (ANI)

