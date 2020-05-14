Sport-On this day... May 15

ON THIS DAY -- MAY 15 May 15, 1991

SOCCER - Manchester United's Mark Hughes fires in the winning goal from a tight angle into an empty net after rounding Barcelona goalkeeper Carles Busquets in a 2-1 victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup final. Hughes, who won two league titles and three FA Cups with United, scored both goals in the second half, seven minutes apart, to give the Old Trafford club their maiden title in the competition.

The 1990-91 season was one of the most prolific of Hughes' career, netting 21 goals in all competitions, and he picked up the PFA Player of the Year award for the second time that season. May 15, 1988

FORMULA ONE - McLaren-Honda's Ayrton Senna in action during the 78-lap Monaco Grand Prix which was won by France's Alain Prost. Pole-sitter Senna looked in control of the race until lap 67, when a lapse in concentration caused him to veer off the track and crash into the barriers. His team mate Prost took advantage of the mishap to pick up his fourth victory in Monaco in five years.

Senna recovered to win six of the next eight races to clinch the first of his three drivers championships. May 15, 2002

SOCCER - Real Madrid defender Fernando Hierro lifts the Champions League trophy after a 2-1 victory against Bayer Leverkusen in the final at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Raul's early goal was cancelled out by Lucio before Zinedine Zidane's outrageous left-footed volley from the edge of the penalty box on the stroke of half-time gave Real the lead.

The Spanish club, who had beaten defending champions Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals, held on for their ninth European Cup and third in five years. May 15, 2004

SOCCER - Arsenal celebrate their third Premier League title after a 2-1 win against Leicester City ensured they became the first team to remain unbeaten in a 38-game league season. The north London club's undefeated run looked in jeopardy on the final day when Leicester took the lead through Paul Dickov but goals from Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira gave Arsenal the victory.

Arsenal finished the season with 26 wins and 12 draws, earning the nickname 'The Invincibles'. May 15, 2010

YACHTING - Australia's Jessica Watson crosses the finish line of her unassisted solo voyage around the world in her yacht Ella's Pink Lady at Sydney Harbour. Watson, 16, battled storms and a ripped main sail to complete the journey of around 23,000 nautical miles and become the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world.

Despite calls to abandon the voyage midway, Watson persisted and eventually returned home to a hero's welcome three days short of her 17th birthday. May 15, 2013

SOCCER - Chelsea's players and staff celebrate with the trophy after defeating Benfica in the Europa League final at the Amsterdam Arena. Chelsea won the Champions League the previous season under Roberto Di Matteo but were knocked out in the group stages in the 2012-13 season to drop down to the second-tier Europa League, which led to the Italian manager losing his job.

Under interim boss Rafa Benitez, Chelsea marched into the final and goals from Fernando Torres and Branislav Ivanovic gave them a 2-1 victory over the Portuguese side. May 15, 2015

CYCLING - Spain's Alberto Contador wears the leader's pink jersey on the podium after the 264 km seventh stage of the Giro d'Italia race from Grosseto to Fiuggi, Italy. Contador had dislocated his shoulder in a crash the previous day but managed to retain the overall lead of the race at the end of the seventh stage, which was won by Italian rider Diego Ulissi.

Contador was involved in another crash on the 13th stage causing him to lose the overall lead, but he regained it the following day and held on for his third Giro d'Italia title. May 15, 2016

GOLF - Australia's Jason Day celebrates winning his first Players Championship by four strokes over runner-up Kevin Chappell in Florida. Reigning PGA champion Day began the final day with a four-shot cushion and never led by less than two strokes, finishing at 15-under-par 273 to become the fourth Australian to win the PGA Tour's flagship event.

The win was Day's seventh in 17 previous starts. May 15, 2016

TENNIS - Britain's Andy Murray holds his maiden Rome Masters trophy while posing with the tournament's support staff on his 29th birthday. Murray defeated Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-3 for his first win against the Serb on clay in five attempts as he secured a return to second spot in the world rankings before the French Open.

Djokovic responded in style as he overcame Murray in the Roland Garros final to collect his 12th Grand Slam title. May 15, 2019

SOCCER - Derby County manager Frank Lampard celebrates on the touchline as his team secured a dramatic 4-2 aggregate win over Leeds United to set up a Championship playoff final against Aston Villa. Leeds scored an early goal in the second leg to move 2-0 up on aggregate before Derby turned the tie on its head with two goals from Jack Marriott, and Mason Mount and Harry Wilson netting one apiece.

Lampard's Derby fell at the last playoff hurdle after losing 2-1 to Villa, who secured promotion to the Premier League. (Compiled by Rohith Nair, Hardik Vyas and Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru)