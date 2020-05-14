Falcons OC: Gurley's health still a mystery

One critical variable remains for the Atlanta Falcons when it comes to running back Todd Gurley: Is he healthy? The Falcons, who signed Gurley to a one-year, $4 million deal within hours of his release from the Los Angeles Rams in April, were unable to give the usual player physical and meet in person with the running back due to coronavirus restrictions on teams and travel.

Gurley, 25, was released by the Rams after a steep drop-off in production in 2019 and questions about the health of his left knee, in which he has an arthritic condition. Atlanta general manager Thomas Dimitroff said a big role awaits Gurley after the team released Devonta Freeman. That might be true, but there's the lingering question in the back of the mind of offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter.

"He can do everything," Koetter said Thursday in a teleconference about Gurley, a two-time All-Pro. "He's an excellent runner, he's good in the pass game, he can protect. The main question is -- and no one seems to know -- what's his health status?" A former All-American at Georgia, Gurley rushed for a career-low 857 yards last season. He ran for 5,404 yards and 58 touchdowns while adding 218 receptions for 2,090 yards and 12 scores in 73 regular-season games with the Rams.