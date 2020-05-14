Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian Olympic chief '99 percent' sure of June Serie A restart

PTI | Rome | Updated: 14-05-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 21:08 IST
Italian Olympic chief '99 percent' sure of June Serie A restart

The president of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) said on Thursday that he is "99 percent" sure that the Serie A season will restart next month following its coronavirus-enforced suspension. "From one to 100, what do I think the chances are Serie A starts on June 13? I'd say 99 percent," Giovanni Malago told public broadcaster RAI.

"Everything is ready for a restart, to put the system in a position to begin again. However if you asked me what the chances are of the season finishing once it's begun, I'd need a crystal ball." On Wednesday Serie A clubs announced they wanted to return to competition on June 13, over three months since the season was halted, if they get the all-clear from the Italian government. The country's sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora has given clubs the green light to restart team training sessions from Monday after players were allowed to enter club facilities for individual sessions earlier in the month.

The most delicate issue surrounding a possible restart to the 2019-20 campaign is the quarantine period after an eventual positive test, with government scientists seeking a two-week isolation period for those who have been in contact with the infected person. "I don't know why they made that decision, I've heard it's one that could still be looked at, but I don't want to enter into these considerations," said Malago of a rule created by the government scientists.

"These are serious people who no doubt, when placed with choosing between a restrictive or more flexible rule, want to ensure the country's protection." On Thursday the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced that it was sending a team of inspectors to check that clubs were respecting the current medical protocol put in place to enable the return to training. "The team will check that professional clubs are conforming to the protocols, first the one for individual sessions and then as of May 18 for collective training," the FIGC said in a statement.

The announcement comes after newspaper Corriere Della Sera reported that Lazio players were playing three-on-three matches at the end of sessions, which if true would be a violation of the protocol. As of Thursday afternoon Lazio had refused to respond to AFP's questions regarding the claims. AFP PDS PDS

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

UN rights chief warns against mishandling the lifting of COVID-19 lockdowns

The UN Human Rights High Commissioner on Thursday warned of potential risks as more countries move to lift lockdown measures put in place to contain COVID-19 spread.Michelle Bachelet -- a former doctor, health minister and Head of State -- ...

Shops in malls, complexes should be allowed to open on odd-even basis: Delhi govt suggests Centre

The Delhi government on Thursday submitted a proposal to the Centre on lockdown relaxations post May 17 and suggested opening of markets, shopping complexes and operation of buses and metro services with strict social distancing norms. The ...

EU rules asylum seekers on Hungary border have been "detained", should be released

The European Unions top court ruled on Thursday that four asylum seekers stuck in a transit zone on the Hungarian-Serbian border had effectively been detained and that a local court should release them immediately. The Court of Justice of t...

Delhi LG reviews health preparedness, relief measures to contain COVID-19

Lieutenant Governor LG Anil Baijal on Thursday chaired a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA to review the health preparedness and relief measures to contain COVID-19. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020