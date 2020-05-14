CAB to convene meeting to discuss matters relating to tournaments for 2019-2020 season

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Thursday said that it will convene a meeting in the last week of this month via video conferencing to discuss matters relating to the CAB tournaments for the 2019-2020 season. "In view of the unprecedented situation arising out of the prevailing pandemic which has disrupted normal life, it has been decided to convene meeting(s) of the Senior Tournament and the Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committees of The Cricket Association of Bengal in the last week of this month via video conferencing to take stock of the situation and to discuss matters relating to the CAB Tournaments for the 2019-2020 season," CAB President, Avishek Dalmiya, and Honorary Secretary, Snehasish Ganguly, said in a statement.

The statement further stated that "subsequent to the meetings as aforesaid, a meeting of the Apex Council would also be convened by the Association." Also, CAB said it has been decided unanimously by the Office Bearers that various cost curtailing and austerity measures would be adopted by the Association to minimize non cricketing expenses in the days ahead. (ANI)