Coyotes confirm departure of CEO Cohen

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 00:07 IST
Representative image

The Arizona Coyotes made it official on Thursday that they have "mutually agreed to part ways" president and chief executive officer Ahron Cohen. No reason was given for Cohen's departure, but the team said in a news release that both sides agreed the timing was right. The Coyotes added a search for Cohen's replacement would begin immediately.

"I would like to thank Ahron for his great work before and through my purchase of the team, and for his leadership over the past year, including during these very challenging times," team chairman Alex Meruelo said. The move comes about 10 months after Meruelo, a billionaire businessman, purchased the Coyotes from Andrew Barroway. Meruelo holds a 95 percent stake in the club.

"I would like to thank Mr. Meruelo for allowing me the opportunity to lead this incredible franchise during this transition from his acquisition," Cohen said. "I wish him and the team all the best and will continue to root for the Coyotes." Cohen had been with the Coyotes since August 2015 and was named CEO in July 2018, replacing Steve Patterson.

Head coach Rick Tocchet and his staff are expected to return in the 2020-21 season. The Coyotes had a 33-29-8 record (74 points) and sat in fifth place in a congested Pacific Division when the NHL paused its season due to the coronavirus pandemic in March. They were in 11th place overall in the Western Conference, four points behind the Nashville Predators for the final postseason spot.

The franchise last made the playoffs when the club was called the Phoenix Coyotes in 2011-12. They advanced to the Western Conference Finals before falling in five games to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings.

