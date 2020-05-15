Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't reduce women domestic games to cut costs: Healy to Cricket Australia

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 15-05-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 17:24 IST
Don't reduce women domestic games to cut costs: Healy to Cricket Australia

A cash-strapped Cricket Australia must not sacrifice the number of matches for women to cut costs when it restructures the domestic schedule, feels star wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy. A shortened season is being speculated with CA struggling to stay afloat in the wake of the coronavirus break and is facing losses worth millions of dollars. The women matches in the domestic women competition Marsh Sheffield Shield and the Women Big Bash League (WBBL) are not lucrative compared to the men's cricket but hosting them still burns a hole in Cricket Australia's pocket. However, Healy says cutting the games for women would not be prudent.

"(Playing less games) obviously doesn’t sit great. We don't want to lose any cricket. It'd be a real shame," Healy, who is a board director of the Australian Cricketers Association (ACA), told The Unplayable Podcast. "Especially the WBBL, it's such a great tournament for us and it's the bulk of the cricket we get to play. We don't get to play much 50-over cricket in our domestic competition and that's something that us as a playing group have been really pushing for in the last few years, that the WNCL competition is looked after." Healy also said that with women 50-over World Cup scheduled in February, losing games could affect players' performance. "We don't want to lose any cricket. I don't feel our domestic players get to play enough as it is. "We'll have to wait and see what sort of decisions are made. I know that it's not set in stone and there's some scheduling meetings coming up that the players are going to be involved in and will hopefully get to have their say on what the summer might look like." Healy said investment in women cricket must not be stopped. "It's such a shame that this (pandemic) has happened and we've potentially lost a bit of momentum, but I think we can pick that up pretty quickly once we get back rolling and (by) making sure we invest properly in the women's game and make sure it thrives in the future.

"People love watching the WBBL and we want to make sure that product keeps going from strength to strength," she added..

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

SC issues notice to Centre, RBI over plea seeking clarity on loan moratorium

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the Central government and the Reserve Bank of India RBI on a plea seeking clarification whether all non-banking finance companies are eligible for loan moratorium or not. The plea, filed by the...

Pakistan's Ferozsons to begin producing COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Pakistan will soon start production of the antiviral drug remdesivir, which has shown promise in treating the novel coronavirus, the countrys top health official and a pharmaceutical companys chief executive announced on Friday.Production s...

Hindu couple forcibly converted to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

In another incident of religious intolerance in Pakistan, a Hindu couple was forcibly converted to Islam at a local mosque in Sindhs city of Nawabshah. The incident was reported by local media on Friday.Imam of the local Masjid, Hamid Qadri...

Tensions rise as Texas governor readies to lift more rules

Two weeks into the reopening of Texas, coronavirus cases are climbing. New outbreaks still crop up. And at Gueros Taco Bar in Austin, which offers the occasional celebrity sighting, a log of every diner and where they sat is begrudgingly in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020