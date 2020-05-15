Left Menu
French MotoGP could take place in October, says organiser

PTI | Paris | Updated: 15-05-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 20:16 IST
French MotoGP could take place in October, says organiser

The French MotoGP, originally scheduled to take place this weekend but postponed due to the coronavirus could be held in October, the race's organiser said on Friday. "We continue to work towards being able to organise the Grand Prix de France 2020 in the first half of October," Claude Michy said in a statement.

"This option needs to be confirmed in the coming weeks and we hope that the health situation improves despite the uncertainty surrounding events with big crowds." MotoGP promoter Dorna and the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) are working on a new schedule for the 2020 season which could begin on July 19 in Jerez in Spain, with a race behind closed doors and with a reduced number of people in the paddock. Organisers are planning on between 10-12 races in Europe before the end of November, then races outside Europe if possible.

The first 11 races of the 2020 MotoGP season have either been postponed or cancelled, while the Moto2 and Moto3 categories haven't raced since Qatar in March..

