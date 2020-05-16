Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Remote MLB draft to be held June 10-11

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2020 04:25 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 04:25 IST
Reports: Remote MLB draft to be held June 10-11

The 2020 Major League Baseball Draft will be held June 10-11, according to a memo secured Friday by multiple media outlets. The memo indicates the plan is for teams to draft remotely via video conference. Draft rooms aren't allowed as of now, but the memo indicates that all plans could change as the draft approaches, depending on developments related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first day of the draft would start at 7 p.m. ET and would consist of the first round (37 total picks). The final four rounds (123 picks) of the shortened five-round draft would be the following day, beginning at 5 p.m. ET. The draft was previously reduced to five rounds due to financial considerations related to the COVID-19 outbreak. Owners will save money with the shorter draft. The 2019 draft was 40 rounds.

The deadline to sign drafted players will be Aug. 1, according to Baseball America. After the fifth round concludes on June 11, teams will be able to sign an unlimited number of free agents at a maximum of $20,000 each.

Among the candidates to be selected first in the 2020 draft are Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson and Vanderbilt infielder Austin Martin. The Detroit Tigers hold the No. 1 overall selection, and the Baltimore Orioles will choose second.

MLB Network will televise both days of the draft. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Pistons G Brown recuperating from thumb surgery

Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown said Friday that he will be recovered from thumb surgery and ready to play if the NBA season resumes. Brown told reporters on a video conference call that he underwent surgery in late April to repair the ul...

UK researchers test dogs' ability to sniff out COVID-19

Dogs ability to sniff out whether people are infected with COVID-19 will be put to the test by British researchers, in a bid to develop a fast, non-invasive means of detecting the disease. Britains government said on Saturday it had given 5...

Puerto Rico approves new civil code, sparking fears over LGBT+ rights

By Oscar Lopez MEXICO CITY, May 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Lawmakers in Puerto Rico this week approved a new set of civil laws that enshrine rights for LGBT people, even as opponents say gaps in the code could fuel discrimination towar...

Deadly Rio police raid brings crowds into streets of quarantined favela

A deadly police raid in Rio de Janeiro on Friday morning drew crowds into the streets of a neighborhood under quarantine, provoking criticism from residents and activists.According to a Reuters witness and media reports, heavily armed Rio p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020