Pistons G Brown recuperating from thumb surgery

Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown said Friday that he will be recovered from thumb surgery and ready to play if the NBA season resumes. Brown told reporters on a video conference call that he underwent surgery in late April to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb. He said the prescribed recovery time was six weeks.

"I think I'm ready," Brown said. "I've been keeping up with conditioning, working out almost every day now. I'm ready whenever they want us back." The decision was made for Brown to undergo the surgery because the season was on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now he won't be playing through pain if action starts up again. Brown initially injured the thumb in January, and it bothered him the rest of the way until the NBA season was suspended on March 11. "I had it taped a lot," Brown said. "I don't know if you noticed, but I had it taped with a hard surface behind it just in case I got hit. When I got hit, it hurt really bad. But I just played through it. I'm tough, so I didn't pay much attention to it.

"It didn't limit me doing anything. It helped my shooting out a little bit, too, so it was cool for me." Brown is averaging 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 58 games (43 starts) in his second NBA season. He was making 44.3 percent of his field-goal attempts.

He averaged 4.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 74 games (56 starts) as a rookie, when he shot just 39.8 percent from the floor. --Field Level Media