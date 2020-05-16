Left Menu
Lawyer: Witnesses say Seahawks' Dunbar didn't commit robbery

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2020 06:13 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 06:13 IST
Lawyer: Witnesses say Seahawks' Dunbar didn't commit robbery

The lawyer for Quinton Dunbar said Friday that five witnesses signed affidavits maintaining that the Seattle Seahawks cornerback took no part in an alleged armed robbery on Wednesday night in Miramar, Fla. Arrest warrants were issued Thursday for Dunbar and New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker. Dunbar, 27, faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm while Baker, 22, faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

However, Michael Grieco, Dunbar's attorney, maintains Dunbar's innocence, citing statements he received from five people on the scene. Grieco told multiple media outlets that even though his office received the statements from "star witnesses recanting within 48 hours" what they had told Miramar police, the police were still requiring Dunbar to turn himself in on the charges.

"I have never in my career seen a police department so excited about arresting a celebrity," the lawyer said. Miramar Police spokeswoman Tania Rues disputed that claim while speaking with the Miami Herald. She said that four alleged victims and one witness identified Dunbar under oath.

"If any of them have changed their stories, we would welcome them to come back to the Miramar police station for a new statement," Rues told the Herald. She added that the police department didn't do anything out of the ordinary in the case because celebrities were involved.

Grieco had no comment on the case against Baker, who is represented by a different attorney, according to ESPN. The lawyer added that the two South Florida-born players are not close. The Seahawks, Giants and the NFL issued statements Thursday acknowledging awareness of the case but providing no further details.

Dunbar was acquired by the Seahawks from the Redskins in March in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick. He entered the NFL with Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2015. In 58 career games (25 starts), Dunbar has 150 tackles (three for loss), a sack, nine interceptions and 35 pass breakups. Last season, he recorded a career-high four interceptions in 11 games. Baker, 22, was drafted by the Giants in the first round (30th overall) out of Georgia in 2019. He had 61 tackles, two tackles for loss and eight pass defenses in 16 games (15 starts) as a rookie.

--Field Level Media

Fearing COVID-19, biggest U.S. university system makes fall term virtual

As uncertainty about the spread of COVID-19 continues, the biggest university system in the United States decided this week to make fall term classes virtual, one of the first to do so, amid fears of a second wave of infections in the month...

