Table Tennis star Manika Batra details her routine during lockdown period

Ace Indian paddler and Commonwealth Games gold medalist Manika Batra said that reading books, meditation, and watching TV series are some of the activities she has indulged in during the coronavirus enforced nationwide lockdown. The Indian table tennis star also stressed the importance of working on physical fitness and staying positive as the country continues to reel under the pandemic.

"Working on physical fitness, meditation, watching TV series. Also helping people directly and indirectly," she wrote on Twitter during a recent interaction with fans. When a fan asked her about how she was mentally dealing with the pandemic, Manika replied, "Staying positive, meditation, reading books."

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, all sporting events are either getting postponed or cancelled. Earlier, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 was shifted to a later year. The mega event will commence from July 23 to August 8 in 2021 while the Paralympics Games will be held from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

Manika feels that by staying positive one could make a strong comeback once normalcy is restored. "It will be difficult for everyone to comeback to a normal life. It's just a matter of time. But with positive approach and hope to do something we will make a strong comeback...life is all about challenges...Overcoming difficult situations makes you strong," she tweeted.

The 24-year-old paddler also said that Lawn Tennis and Football are her favourite sports other than Table Tennis. (ANI)