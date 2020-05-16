Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Boxing: Hearn planning to organise fights in his own back garden

Heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn is planning to organise fights in his own back garden when professional boxing returns in July from the COVID-19 lockdown. Hearn's mansion home and headquarters in Brentwood, to the north-east of London, has extensive grounds and he told Saturday's Daily Mail he envisaged fight nights on four consecutive weekends behind closed doors. On this day: Born May 17, 1956: Sugar Ray Leonard, American boxer

Boxers are often remembered for epic one-off fights or career-defining rivalries but few faced as many truly brilliant rivals as Sugar Ray Leonard or beat them with enough regularity to be considered peerless in a time of greats. Leonard, who turns 64 on Sunday, won six world titles in five weight divisions but his career was as much about who he fought and how he fought them as what he won. Giants CB Baker turns himself in to face Florida charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker turned himself in to police in Florida on Saturday morning to face four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault. "Reports are correct that Deandre turned himself in this morning," his attorney, Bradford Cohen, posted to Instagram. "I am a believer in the system and that if everything works the matter will be appropriately resolved." NFL reportedly ponders incentivizing minority hiring

Looking to incentivize diversity in the ranks of head coaches and general managers, the NFL reportedly might allow teams to improve their draft status based on minority hires. According to NFL.com and ESPN, the proposal would allow teams to move up 10 places in the third round of the draft ahead of the second year under a newly hired minority GM. For newly hired head coaches of color, teams would get a six-place jump in the third round of the draft before his second season. Soccer: Eerie silence across stadiums on Bundesliga restart

From social distancing substitutes using airport stairs, to disinfected balls and a potential television audience of one billion, the Bundesliga enjoyed a chequered restart as the first major sports league to resume amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The German top two divisions, suspended since mid-March due to the virus, returned on Saturday, including the Bundesliga's showcase -- the Ruhr valley derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 -- as football-starved fans around the globe tuned in to watch live action. NCAA president: 'Almost inevitable' athletes will get COVID-19

NCAA president Mark Emmert acknowledged Friday that when college sports return, it is "almost inevitable" that some athletes will contract the coronavirus. In an interview with CNN, Emmert said, "We have literally a half-million student athletes. We've got 1,100 different schools that participate in NCAA sports -- 19,000 teams, not 32 (teams like the NFL). So, to me, it's not if a student comes down with the virus, it's when. I think it's almost inevitable with those kinds of numbers. NFL: League to outline plan to improve racial diversity in coaching, manager roles - source

The NFL is expected to present new rules to team owners that will provide incentives to hire racially diverse candidates for coaching and general manager positions, including better draft positions, a source familiar with the plan said on Friday. The source confirmed media reports https://www.nfl.com/news/nfl-to-present-new-resolutions-to-rooney-rule that the rules to be presented at the league's spring meeting on Tuesday specify that teams who hire a person of color as head coach could move up six spots in the third round of the annual draft in the subsequent year. Pilot in fatal Kobe crash had no alcohol or drugs in system

The pilot of the helicopter that crashed with Kobe Bryant and seven others aboard didn't have alcohol or drugs in his system, according to multiple media reports on Friday. The autopsy on 50-year-old deceased pilot Ara Zobayan came back clean. Pro bowling rolls into action with virtual draft

Ten-pin bowling will join PGA golf, NASCAR and UFC in bringing competition back to a sports-starved nation this weekend when the professional league holds its virtual draft. Over 50 elite, draft-eligible professional bowlers will vie for 26 spots on 10 teams across the country, including two new Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) teams in Las Vegas and Milwaukee. Bowling fans will be able to watch a livestream of the draft on Sunday. World No. 1 McIlroy slams Trump for coronavirus response

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his response to the coronavirus outbreak, and said it was unlikely the pair would meet for another round of golf. "We're in the midst of something that's pretty serious right now," McIlroy told the McKellar Golf Podcast https://anchor.fm/mckellargolfpodcast/episodes/McKellar-Golf-Podcast-43-Rory-McIlroy-ee2i96. "The fact that he's trying to politicize it and make it a campaign rally and say that we administer the most tests in the world, like it's a contest - there's some stuff that just is terrible.