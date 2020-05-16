Left Menu
Veteran Hemsky makes retirement official

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 22:38 IST
Hemsky, 36, was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2001 NHL Draft by the Oilers and spent 10-plus seasons in Edmonton. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Fifteen-year veteran Ales Hemsky officially retired from the NHL. Hemsky, 36, was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2001 NHL Draft by the Oilers and spent 10-plus seasons in Edmonton. He also played for the Ottawa Senators and Dallas Stars before ending his career with the Montreal Canadiens, playing in seven games in the 2017-18 season.

The NHL Alumni Association announced his retirement on Friday. Hemsky, a right-wing played in 845 career games, 652 of them with Edmonton. He scored 572 career points (174 goals, 398 assists) in the regular season. He added 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 43 career games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He won a bronze medal with the Czech Republic in the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy. --Field Level Media

