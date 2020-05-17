Washington Justice sign JJANU and Stitch

Former Vancouver Titans tank HyunWoo "JJANU" Choi and DPS Chunghee "Stitch" Lee signed with the Washington Justice, the Overwatch League team announced Saturday. "Our tank line grows even stronger with the addition of @JJANU_ow! Please join us in welcoming him to the team," the Justice wrote on Twitter.

"We're thrilled to have Stitch as our newest addition to the team!" the team tweeted. "We look forward to watching him pop off in #OWL2020!" JJANU and Stitch replace the recently retired Corey "Corey" Nigra and Ethan "Stratus" Yankel.

They were expected to make their debuts for Washington (3-9) on Saturday against the Florida Mayhem (6-4). The Titans parted ways with their entire roster earlier this month.

--Field Level Media