Andy Robertson is best left-back in the world: Jose Enrique

Former Liverpool player Jose Enrique said club's current player Andy Robertson is the best left-back in the world adding that the latter plays with an 'unbelievable' intensity. "For me, he (Robertson) has everything. He has energy, the energy he has he makes you tired just looking at him sometimes in the games! How much he goes up and down the wing is unbelievable," the club's official website quoted Enrique as saying.

"The intensity, I love the intensity [in how] he plays the game, it's unbelievable as well. And obviously the end product he has is really good as well, his crosses are amazing. He defends well as well, so he's the full package really and I believe he's the best left-back in the world for the last two years, definitely," he added. Enrique also heaped praise on Trent Alexander-Arnold saying that the 21-year-old is the "best right-back in the world."

"The same as I say with Andy Robertson, I say with Trent: he's the best right-back in the world for the last two years as well and he's only 21 still," he said. "So many people want to know, 'Let's see if he can play in midfield' and everything, and I say, 'Why do you want to change him when he is the best already in his position, he's still only 21 and he can improve so much in the position?!' Because he can still improve a lot, so imagine when he improves!" Enrique added.

Robertson and Alexander-Arnold are key members of a Reds side that has won three major trophies in the last 12 months. Before the suspension of Premier League due to the coronavirus pandemic, Liverpool were topping the points table with 82 points. (ANI)