Left Menu
Development News Edition

A sense of hesitancy, fear may be there when sport resumes in post COVID-19 world, feels Dravid

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 20:36 IST
A sense of hesitancy, fear may be there when sport resumes in post COVID-19 world, feels Dravid

Cricket legend Rahul Dravid reckons there could be "a sense of doubt, hesitancy and fear" initially in the minds of athletes as well as people in general when sport resumes in the post COVID-19 pandemic world. The novel coronavirus pandemic has led to either cancellation or postponement of all sporting activities worldwide, including the Tokyo Olympics.

"For a short period there may be a sense of doubt or fear about certain things, I am sure there will be a certain hesitancy when we get back in, also there will be certain hesitancy in terms of people," Dravid said on Sunday. One of the game's most technically sound batsmen, Dravid added, "Personally, I don't see that (break in sporting events due to pandemic) as a huge problem. I don't think that once elite sportspersons get on the field, get to do what they really love, they will have a problem." "One of the challenges for a lot of sportspersons will be to trust their bodies after two or three months of not playing sports or movements that are associated with sports." He was speaking alongside Olympic champion shooter Abhinav Bindra and badminton legend Prakash Padukone during the show 'Staying Ahead of the Curve - The Power of Trust' on Facebook Live.

Dravid said sportspersons should be given enough time to regain peak fitness before they are asked to compete in top events. "(Regaining) match fitness, game fitness, I think that will take a little bit of time before people can confidently trust themselves and go all out.

"... and that needs to be factored in, to give athletes enough time to be able to regain match fitness." The unexpected break in competitions could help extend the careers of a few sportspersons, according to Dravid. "I have been telling a lot of the cricketers to see it as an opportunity to rest the body, rest the mind, you will never get that opportunity, never get that chance," he said.

"Think about it, if you use this two months well, three months well, you could elongate your career by two or three years at the back end which you might not have if you didn't have this kind of break." He said the players will not forget their skills by the time sporting activities resume. "Will people lose out on skills because of lack of sports? I don't think so, I can say this about cricket.

"Cricket has mainly been a seasonal sport in the past. You are going to be rusty but I don't think you will forget your game. It shouldn't take you too long to get back if you have utilized the time well." In collaboration, the cricket legend and the badminton great run Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence aims to develop Indian athletes into world-class performers. Dravid said sportspersons will quickly get their mojo back as they are used to facing challenging situations during their careers.

"I guess it sort of surprises you, but I think in a sporting career, you kind of get used to facing situations that surprise you or don't go your way, lot of disappointments," the batting legend said. "So you kind of tend to, in a sense have an ability to try and make the best of what you have got and try and make the best of what you have. "But outside of sport, in what I am doing now, fighting ways to make the best of the situation like this, it has obviously not been easy."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Afghanistan: India welcomes power-sharing deal between Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah

India on Sunday welcomed the power-sharing deal between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah after months of a bitter dispute over the results of last years presidential election that pushed the country into a polit...

FIR against Cong leader for violating lockdown restrictions as migrants gather seeking help

The Delhi&#160;police on Sunday registered a case against Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Anil Kumar for allegedly violating lockdown norms and arrested him from his residence in east Delhi, officials said.&#160; Kumar was late...

Migrant worker dies of snake bite in C'garh quarantine centre

A 31-year-old migrant worker died after being bitten by a snake at a quarantine centre in Chhattisgarhs Mungeli district on Sunday morning, officials said. The incident took place in Kirna village under Kotwali police station limits, Mungel...

India extends lockdown to May 31, to relax rules in some areas

India on Sunday extended a nationwide lockdown to May 31, as cases exceeded 90,000 and further clashes erupted between police and stranded migrants. Schools, malls and other public places will remain mostly closed, though rules will be rela...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020