People News Roundup: Jordan's first Air Jordan sneakers sold for a record

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Jordan's first Air Jordan sneakers sold for record $560,000 at Sotheby's

NBA great Michael Jordan's autographed match-worn sneakers from his rookie season fetched a record $560,000 in an online auction, Sotheby's said on Sunday. The Air Jordan 1s, designed for Jordan in 1985 and the first ever signature sneakers, were expected to fetch between $100,000 to $150,000 in the auction that closed on Sunday.