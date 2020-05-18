People News Roundup: Jordan's first Air Jordan sneakers sold for a record

People News Roundup: Jordan's first Air Jordan sneakers sold for a recordDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2020 03:01 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Jordan's first Air Jordan sneakers sold for record $560,000 at Sotheby's
NBA great Michael Jordan's autographed match-worn sneakers from his rookie season fetched a record $560,000 in an online auction, Sotheby's said on Sunday. The Air Jordan 1s, designed for Jordan in 1985 and the first ever signature sneakers, were expected to fetch between $100,000 to $150,000 in the auction that closed on Sunday.
