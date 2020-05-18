Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Soccer: European season will finish in August, says UEFA president

UEFA has a plan to finish the 2019-20 season by August, including the Champions League and Europa League campaigns, the European soccer governing body's president Aleksander Ceferin has said. The majority of European league seasons were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic but a few leagues have announced plans for a restart in the coming weeks. Report: NHL, players make progress on return-to-play plan

The NHL and its players union have made progress in their return-to-play talks, should the paused season be able to restart, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported Sunday. The two sides have moved forward this weekend in their discussions on a possible 24-team playoff, with additional talks between the league and the NHL Players' Association expected to continue over the next few days, LeBrun said. Report: Giants' Baker, Seahawks' Dunbar released on bond

Two NFL players being held on armed robbery charges were released from jail Sunday morning after posting bond, USA Today reported. Broward County Judge Michael Davis set the bond for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker at $200,000 and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar at $100,000, according to reports. On this day: Born May 18, 1909: Fred Perry, British tennis player

When Fred Perry crushed the unfortunate Gottfried von Cramm to win the 1936 Wimbledon title little did he know he would be the last Briton to get his hands on the men's trophy for 77 years. Perry's feats -- eight Grand Slam titles -- weighed heavily on those trying to emulate him, and the administrators tasked with trying to reverse Britain's decline as a tennis power. Trump praises return of live golf, even without fans

U.S. President Donald Trump praised the return of live golf on Sunday, dialing into a televised broadcast of a two-on-two charity skins match between top players on the PGA Tour, the first event of its kind since the coronavirus lockdown. World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, who is from Northern Ireland, teamed up with Dustin Johnson of the United States to take on American duo Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff for the highly anticipated event, one of the few live pro sports competitions on a calendar otherwise upended by the deadly COVID-19 outbreak. Fourteen million Britons ready to get on their bikes

Britain could experience a transport revolution sparked by the coronavirus pandemic with up to 14 million people ready to swap cars for bikes, British Cycling believes. However, the opportunity could be lost if towns and cities fail to follow Department for Transport guidance to provide new emergency infrastructure such as pop-up cycle lanes. Jordan's first Air Jordan sneakers sold for record $560,000 at Sotheby's

NBA great Michael Jordan's autographed match-worn sneakers from his rookie season fetched a record $560,000 in an online auction, Sotheby's said on Sunday. The Air Jordan 1s, designed for Jordan in 1985 and the first ever signature sneakers, were expected to fetch between $100,000 to $150,000 in the auction that closed on Sunday. Bills DT Oliver arrested on DWI, gun charges

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver was arrested Saturday night near Houston and charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon. The Montgomery County Police Reporter posted photos of Oliver, 22, performing a field sobriety test as well as of him being handcuffed. He was wearing a gray shirt with the Bills' logo. Reports: Ex-Colts LB Morrison facing felony intimidation charge

Former NFL linebacker Antonio Morrison is facing at least one felony intimidation charge after a series of incidents in Carmel, Ind., according to published reports. Morrison, who played with the Indianapolis Colts from 2016-17, allegedly made threats and acted in an erratic manner on multiple occasions, causing neighbors to call police. Acho: Cronyism the problem in NFL's diversity hiring issue

Sam Acho doesn't believe incentives will tempt teams to hire minorities as head coaches and general managers. The NFL Players Association executive committee member said Sunday that cronyism is the issue as it stunts opportunity.