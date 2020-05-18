Left Menu
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Sport-On this day: Died May 19, 2014: Jack Brabham, Australian racing driver

Jack Brabham remains in a class of his own as the only man to have won the Formula One championship as a driver and constructor, and he also stood out for securing his first title on foot. Leading the season-ending 1959 U.S. Grand Prix at Florida's Sebring Raceway, Brabham coasted to a halt some 90 metres short of the chequered flag when his Cooper ran out of fuel on the last lap. Report: NHL, players make progress on return-to-play plan

The NHL and its players union have made progress in their return-to-play talks, should the paused season be able to restart, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported Sunday. The two sides have moved forward this weekend in their discussions on a possible 24-team playoff, with additional talks between the league and the NHL Players' Association expected to continue over the next few days, LeBrun said. Golf - McIlroy, Johnson triumph as charity match offers 'normalcy'

A tie-break win for world number one Rory McIlroy and teammate Dustin Johnson at the Driving Relief two-on-two charity skins match Sunday injected suspense to a course absent of fans and applause in the COVID-19 era. Wearing microphones that captured their smack talk and frustrations, caddie-less competitors McIlroy and Johnson faced off against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff, carrying their own clubs and adhering to social distancing procedures after undergoing a battery of tests and screenings. NASCAR returns to sound of silence

Kevin Harvick and NASCAR both celebrated victories on Sunday as the stock car series returned to live racing from a two-month novel coronavirus forced hiatus at an empty Darlington Raceway. While the day unfolded with none of the bells and whistles that have made NASCAR North America's most popular motor sport, on the track the race delivered as promised with plenty of bumper-to-bumper action. Report: Giants' Baker, Seahawks' Dunbar released on bond

Two NFL players being held on armed robbery charges were released from jail Sunday morning after posting bond. Broward County Judge Michael Davis set the bond for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker at $200,000 and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar at $100,000, according to reports. Trump praises return of live golf, even without fans

U.S. President Donald Trump praised the return of live golf on Sunday, dialing into a televised broadcast of a two-on-two charity skins match between top players on the PGA Tour, the first event of its kind since the coronavirus lockdown. World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, who is from Northern Ireland, teamed up with Dustin Johnson of the United States to take on American duo Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff for the highly anticipated event, one of the few live pro sports competitions on a calendar otherwise upended by the deadly COVID-19 outbreak. Fourteen million Britons ready to get on their bikes

Britain could experience a transport revolution sparked by the coronavirus pandemic with up to 14 million people ready to swap cars for bikes, British Cycling believes. However, the opportunity could be lost if towns and cities fail to follow Department for Transport guidance to provide new emergency infrastructure such as pop-up cycle lanes. Jordan's first Air Jordan sneakers sold for record $560,000 at Sotheby's

NBA great Michael Jordan's autographed game-worn sneakers from his rookie season fetched a record $560,000 (463,380 pounds) in an online auction, Sotheby's said on Sunday. The Air Jordan 1s, designed for Jordan in 1985 and the first ever signature sneakers, were expected to sell for between $100,000 and $150,000 in the auction. Bills DT Oliver arrested on DWI, gun charges

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver was arrested Saturday night near Houston and charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon. The Montgomery County Police Reporter posted photos of Oliver, 22, performing a field sobriety test as well as of him being handcuffed. He was wearing a gray shirt with the Bills' logo. Acho: Cronyism the problem in NFL's diversity hiring issue

Sam Acho doesn't believe incentives will tempt teams to hire minorities as head coaches and general managers. The NFL Players Association executive committee member said Sunday that cronyism is the issue as it stunts opportunity.

