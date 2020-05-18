Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Ministry gives go ahead, training to resume in stadia as per MHA guidelines

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:27 IST
Sports Ministry gives go ahead, training to resume in stadia as per MHA guidelines

The Sports Ministry on Monday gave its go ahead to the resumption of training in all sports complexes and stadia with immediate effect after the government eased restrictions for the fourth phase of the coronavirus-forced lockdown. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said activities can now be conducted in all sports complexes and stadia, including those managed by private players, but only in accordance with the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines.

"I'm happy to inform sportspersons and all concerned that sports activities will be conducted in sports complexes and stadia strictly in accordance with MHA guidelines and that of the States in which they are situated," Rijiju tweeted. "However, use of gyms and swimming pools are still prohibited," he added.

According to ministry sources, sporting activities can resume in facilities and academies across the country, including those managed by private entities like TransStadia and JSW Group. "Sporting activities can now start across the country, including in private facilities and those managed by states but in complete adherence to MHA guidelines," the source told PTI.

"There is no time frame on when to start. It entirely depends on individual players and National Sports Federations (NSFs). For example, our hockey teams are based in SAI Bengaluru since the start of lockdown, so if Hockey India wants to start onfield training from tomorrow, they can do so," he said. The source, however, said that sportspersons joining the national camps or SAI centres afresh will have to go through medical checkups and a mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

"Not just SAI facilities, all private facilities and academies will have to ensure medical check ups of those wanting to resume training." India has recorded over 90,000 COVID-19 cases so far with over 3000 deaths. In the guidelines for the fourth lockdown, sport continued to be listed alongside the functions, gatherings and large congregations which were not allowed.

The only big-ticket event that was to happen in India at this time was the Indian Premier League, which was postponed indefinitely in April due to the health crisis. The lockdown originally came into effect in mid-March and the Tokyo Olympics-bound elite athletes, who are based at SAI complexes in Patiala and Bengaluru, have been demanding resumption of training for the past couple of weeks. The Olympics has been postponed to 2021 owing to the deadly pandemic.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

FBI finds evidence linking al Qaeda to 2019 Saudi shooter at Florida naval base -U.S. source

The FBI has found cellphone evidence linking al Qaeda to the Royal Saudi Air Force trainee who killed three American sailors and wounded eight people in a December shooting spree at a U.S. naval base in Florida, a federal law enforcement so...

Germany, France propose EU economic recovery fund

The leaders of Germany and France are jointly proposing a 500-million-euro USD 543-million recovery fund for European economies hit by pandemicIn a joint statement Monday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Maron ...

31 fresh COVID-19 cases detected in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar; total rises to 286: Officials.

31 fresh COVID-19 cases detected in UPs Gautam Buddh Nagar total rises to 286 Officials....

India's COVID-19 cases cross 96,000; recovery rate improves to 38.29%

India on Monday saw the highest single-day increase of 5,242 new COVID-19 cases as the total number of cases reached 96,169 on the first day of the fourth phase of lockdown. There are 56,316 active cases and a total of 36,824 people have be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020