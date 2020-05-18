Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi arrested and bailed: reports

Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi arrested and bailed: reportsPTI | London | Updated: 18-05-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:48 IST
Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested at the weekend after police responded to a report of an "unwell woman", British media reported on Monday. Police officers and an ambulance attended Hudson-Odoi's London home in the early hours of Sunday.
The 19-year-old was arrested and taken into custody before being released and bailed. "Police and London ambulance service were called at 03:53hrs on Sunday, 17 May to a report of an unwell woman," a police spokesman said, adding that the woman was taken to hospital.
The reports said Hudson-Odoi was in breach of coronavirus lockdown guidelines. Chelsea has declined to comment, according to the reports.
Hudson-Odoi made a full recovery after becoming the first Premier League player to test positive for COVID-19 in March.
