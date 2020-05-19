Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Jamaican sprint king Bolt becomes father for first time

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 00:06 IST
Athletics-Jamaican sprint king Bolt becomes father for first time

Athletics great and eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt and his long-time girlfriend Kasi Bennett welcomed their first child on Sunday, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness confirmed in a congratulatory tweet on Monday. Jamaica's Bolt, who holds world records in the 100m and 200m distance, confirmed Bennett was expecting a daughter in an Instagram video in March.

"Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl," Holness tweeted. Bolt, the only sprinter to win the 100m and 200m golds at three consecutive Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016), had previously said he would advise his future children against following in his footsteps.

"That’s going to be hard for my kid. If they want to do it, I'm fine with it. But initially I'm going to say don't do it, because I know the pressure that will come along with it," the 33-year-old said during the weekend of Super Bowl LIV in Miami. An 11-time world champion, Bolt retired after the 2017 world championships in London where he suffered a hamstring injury in the final race of his career.

TRENDING

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Nintendo Switch Lite back in stock at Amazon, GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

The United Arab Emirates on Monday said it would welcome the return of holders of valid residency visas who are abroad but have relatives inside the country starting June 1, state news agency WAM said.On March 19, the UAE suspended entry of...

Spark add Architect; Twilight joins Shock

The Hangzhou Spark continued their roster adjustments by officially announcing the acquisition of DPS player Minho Architect Park from the San Francisco Shock. The Shock also announced the addition of former Vancouver Titans flex support Jo...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. CDC plans sweeping COVID-19 antibody study in 25 metropolitan areas

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC plans a nationwide study of up to 325,000 people to track how the new coronavirus is spreading across the country into next year and beyond, a CDC spokeswoman and researchers conductin...

Pompeo says intent to fire State Dept IG was not retaliation -Washington Post

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said his recommendation to President Donald Trump that the inspector general of the State Department be fired was not an act of retaliation as he was unaware of any investigations the employee was carryin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020