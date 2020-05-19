Left Menu
Development News Edition

Big Ben throws passes to teammates, trims beard

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 00:32 IST
Big Ben throws passes to teammates, trims beard

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was shown throwing passes during a video released on the team's official Twitter feed Monday. Roethlisberger, who is coming back from right elbow surgery, also honored his word to cut his hair and trim his beard upon being able to throw a "legit NFL pass" to one of his teammates.

The video shows the 38-year-old tossing passes to wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ryan Switzer as well as running back James Conner before shuffling to a smiling Roethlisberger in a barber's chair. Smith-Schuster looked into the camera and said "He's back" before the video comes to an end.

After two regular-season games in 2019, Roethlisberger underwent elbow surgery on Sept. 24. He began a throwing program that called for him to ramp up intensity at the six-month mark. Roethlisberger said in March he was throwing "pain free" for the first time in years. Roethlisberger has thrown for 56,545 yards and 363 touchdowns in 218 career games (216 starts). He guided the Steelers to Super Bowl titles after the 2005 and 2008 seasons, and he made another Super Bowl appearance after the 2010 season.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Nintendo Switch Lite back in stock at Amazon, GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

The United Arab Emirates on Monday said it would welcome the return of holders of valid residency visas who are abroad but have relatives inside the country starting June 1, state news agency WAM said.On March 19, the UAE suspended entry of...

Spark add Architect; Twilight joins Shock

The Hangzhou Spark continued their roster adjustments by officially announcing the acquisition of DPS player Minho Architect Park from the San Francisco Shock. The Shock also announced the addition of former Vancouver Titans flex support Jo...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. CDC plans sweeping COVID-19 antibody study in 25 metropolitan areas

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC plans a nationwide study of up to 325,000 people to track how the new coronavirus is spreading across the country into next year and beyond, a CDC spokeswoman and researchers conductin...

Pompeo says intent to fire State Dept IG was not retaliation -Washington Post

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said his recommendation to President Donald Trump that the inspector general of the State Department be fired was not an act of retaliation as he was unaware of any investigations the employee was carryin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020