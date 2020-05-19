Big Ben throws passes to teammates, trims beard

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was shown throwing passes during a video released on the team's official Twitter feed Monday. Roethlisberger, who is coming back from right elbow surgery, also honored his word to cut his hair and trim his beard upon being able to throw a "legit NFL pass" to one of his teammates.

The video shows the 38-year-old tossing passes to wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ryan Switzer as well as running back James Conner before shuffling to a smiling Roethlisberger in a barber's chair. Smith-Schuster looked into the camera and said "He's back" before the video comes to an end.

After two regular-season games in 2019, Roethlisberger underwent elbow surgery on Sept. 24. He began a throwing program that called for him to ramp up intensity at the six-month mark. Roethlisberger said in March he was throwing "pain free" for the first time in years. Roethlisberger has thrown for 56,545 yards and 363 touchdowns in 218 career games (216 starts). He guided the Steelers to Super Bowl titles after the 2005 and 2008 seasons, and he made another Super Bowl appearance after the 2010 season.

--Field Level Media