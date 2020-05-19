Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manchester City's appeal against two-year UCL ban to be heard by CAS in June

Manchester City's appeal against the club's two-year Champions League ban will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on June 8-10.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 19-05-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 21:33 IST
Manchester City's appeal against two-year UCL ban to be heard by CAS in June
Manchester City logo . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City's appeal against the club's two-year Champions League ban will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on June 8-10. The date was confirmed by CAS on Tuesday. UEFA had imposed the ban on Manchester City earlier this year and the club was also asked to pay 30 million euros fine for breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, Goal.com reported.

The Adjudicatory Chamber of UEFA's Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) had found City guilty of overstating its sponsorship revenue between 2012 and 2016. "Following a hearing held on 22 January 2020, the Adjudicatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB), chaired by Jose da Cunha Rodrigues, has today notified Manchester City Football Club of the final decision on the case which was referred by the CFCB Chief Investigator," the UEFA had said in a statement.

"The Adjudicatory Chamber, having considered all the evidence, has found that Manchester City Football Club committed serious breaches of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations by overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016. The Adjudicatory Chamber has also found that in breach of the regulations the Club failed to cooperate in the investigation of this case by the CFCB," it added. Manchester City had then decided to appeal in the CAS at the earliest against UEFA's decision of banning the club for two Champions League seasons.

"The Club has always anticipated the ultimate need to seek out an independent body and process to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence in support of its position," the club had said in a statement. After the club lodged an appeal, CAS confirmed that it had registered the club's appeal. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Farhan Akhtar releases consignment of PPE kits to Cama Hospital

Actor, director Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday said that his consignment of Personal Protection Equipment PPE kits, were sent to Mumbais Cama Hospital. The Rock On actor took to Twitter to share the pictures of the consignment and thanked those w...

Evacuation from vulnerable areas to be completed by today: Odisha Chief secy on Cyclone Amphan

In view of cyclone Amphan, evacuation of people from vulnerable areas in Odisha will be completed by Tuesday, Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said. Chief secretary Asit Tripathy along with Additional Chief Secretary and Special Relief ...

Boy hangs self accidently in Gr Noida, woman's body found at Noida home

A 12-year-old boy died in Greater Noida allegedly after he accidentally hung himself with a gamchha, while a 29-year-old married woman ended her life at her home in Noida on Tuesday, police said. The boy lived with his parents in a JJ clus...

UP: Over dozen migrant workers injured in collision between two trucks

More than a dozen migrants labourers including a child were gravely injured when a truck carrying about 45 of them collided head-on with another truck in Bilhaur area near here on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred in Nanamau, j...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020