Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and Bayern Munich will be taking part in the European Solidarity Cup in 2021 in order to raise money for healthcare resources in Italy and Spain.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 19-05-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 22:20 IST
Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich to take part in coronavirus charity tournament
Real Madrid logo . Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and Bayern Munich will be taking part in the European Solidarity Cup in 2021 in order to raise money for healthcare resources in Italy and Spain. Spain and Italy have been the two hardest-hit regions due to the coronavirus pandemic, reporting 27,709 and 32,007 deaths, respectively, Goal.com reported.

"Real Madrid are set to team up with Bayern Munich and Inter to host the European Solidarity Cup in 2021. The three clubs will come together to send out a message of solidarity and fraternity to the people of Europe," Real Madrid said in an official statement. "The solidarity event will see three football matches held during 2021 in the cities of Madrid, Munich, and Milan. The dates for these games will depend on the competitive calendar and of course, will take place when the fans are able to return to the stands," it added.

The three European giants will play matches next year to determine the winner of the European Solidarity Cup and the matches will be played across each of the three cities. The tournament has been scheduled for 2021 and it is being hoped that the fans will be able to attend the event.

"The three teams will all come up against each other: Madrid vs Inter will happen in Madrid, Inter vs Bayern is set for Milan and Bayern vs Madrid will be held in Munich. The proceeds from these games will go towards the purchase of healthcare resources in Italy and Spain," Real Madrid said in its statement. Last weekend, Germany's football competition, Bundesliga became the first European league to kickstart its suspended season.

All the major football leagues have been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. La Liga, Premier League, and Serie A are also eyeing a resumption of their leagues in June.

However, Premier League restart plans suffered a big blow on Tuesday as six people tested positive for the coronavirus. (ANI)

