James wins Webby Award for ESPN feature

James wins Webby Award for ESPN featureReuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 03:09 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 01:57 IST
Even with the NBA season on hiatus, LeBron James can still win awards. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar won a 2020 Webby Award for internet excellence on Tuesday for the ESPN feature "Welcome to Bron Bron Land."
The awards have been presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences since 1996. James was honored with the best user interface award. Other winners included Jimmy Fallon, Spotify, and HBO.
James, 35, is a 16-time All-Star, a four-time league Most Valuable Player and a three-time NBA champion.
