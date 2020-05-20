Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senators winger Boedker signs with Swiss team

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 05:05 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 05:05 IST
Senators winger Boedker signs with Swiss team

Ottawa Senators winger Mikkel Boedker signed a two-year deal with Swiss club HC Lugano, both sides announced Tuesday. "I am very happy to play in Lugano and to get to know the Corner Arena audience personally," Boedker said in a statement, translated from Italian, that was released by Lugano. "I have heard that the fans are exceptional and very passionate. I am very motivated for the challenge that awaits me in Swiss hockey and I hope that together we can achieve something great."

Boedker, a 30-year-old from Denmark, was in his 12th NHL campaign when the season was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic in March. He is in the final year of his contract, and he might have already played his last game with the Senators. Under the 24-team framework being widely reported for the NHL's return, Ottawa (25-34-12, 62 points) would not be involved in the resumption of play, as the league's bottom seven teams would not complete the season.

Boedker had two goals and two assists in 20 games for the Senators this season after totaling seven and 28, respectively, in 71 games last year. He has also spent time with the San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche since playing his first seven-plus seasons with the Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes, who drafted him eighth overall in 2008. In 709 career NHL games, Boedker has 118 goals and 209 assists.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Australia to relax some domestic travel curbs

Australians in the countrys most populous state will be able to vacation within its borders next month, when art galleries and museums will also reopen, as officials seek to boost an economy hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The move wi...

China reports 5 new COVID-19 cases for May 19 vs 6 day earlier

China recorded five new coronavirus cases for May 19, down from six a day earlier, the National Health Commission reported on Wednesday.Four of the new cases were local tranmissions and one was a so-called imported case involving a travelle...

Canada enlists US Navy in recovery of lost military Helicopter in Greece

Toronto Canada, May 20 SputnikANI The Canadian Armed Forces have enlisted the help of the US Navy in the recovery mission of a doomed military helicopter off the coast of Greece, Lt.-Gen. Mike Rouleau told reporters during a briefing. We de...

Eastern Libyan forces say to move back from Tripoli fronts

Libyan National Army LNA forces have decided to retire 2-3km 1.2 miles-1.9 miles from all front lines in Tripoli from midday, their spokesman said early on Wednesday, after suffering sharp reverses in their campaign to capture the city.We d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020