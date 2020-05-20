Left Menu
Rugby league-Australia great Inglis comes out of retirement to join Warrington

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 20-05-2020 05:36 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 05:36 IST
Australian Greg Inglis, the 2009 rugby league world player of the year, has decided to come out of retirement and play in England's Super League for the Warrington Wolves next year. Inglis won two World Cups with Australia and was part of the Queensland team that dominated State of Origin for a decade before hanging up his boots at the South Sydney Rabbitohs last year.

The 33-year-old helped the Rabbitohs win their first National Rugby League (NRL) title in 43 years in 2014 but called time on his career, which had been increasingly injury-plagued, early in the 2019 season. "I've played over in England many times in representative footy and love how passionate and vocal the supporters are," the versatile back said in a statement. "To get the opportunity to live in the UK, to play for such a powerhouse club that I believe is on the rise is something I'm looking forward to and hopefully I can add value to the team."

The English club, who won the Challenge Cup last year, hailed his signing as one of the biggest in Super League history. "Greg is considered to be one of the greatest Rugby League players of the modern era," chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick said.

"To see him pull on the primrose and blue will be a historical moment in Warrington Wolves and Super League's timeline." The Rabbitohs, co-owned by Hollywood actor Russell Crowe, had retained Inglis as a coach after his retirement but said he would depart with their blessing at the end of this season.

"Greg has made a wonderful contribution to this club, both on and off the field, and following our discussions with him, we believe it is in his best interests for him to resume his playing career with Warrington next year," South Sydney chief executive Blake Solly said.

