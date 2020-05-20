Giants' Baker, Seahawks' Dunbar plead not guilty to charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar pleaded not guilty to all charges against them stemming from last week's alleged armed robbery in Miramar, Fla. Bradford Cohen, Baker's attorney, filed the written pleas to Broward County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon, a day after Baker was released from jail on $200,000 bond. Baker requested a trial by jury, although NJ.com reported that no court dates were set.

Dunbar's attorney, Michael Grieco, told the Seattle Times that he filed not-guilty pleas Tuesday on behalf of his client. Baker, 22, faces four charges of armed robbery and four charges of aggravated assault.

Dunbar, 27, is charged with four counts of armed robbery. He also was released Sunday morning, on $100,000 bond. Witnesses told police that Baker and Dunbar stole money and expensive watches while armed with a semiautomatic gun at a small gathering at a house in Miramar last week.

Both men turned themselves in on Saturday, after arrest warrants were issued Thursday. The attorneys for both men have said their clients are innocent, citing affidavits signed by the same witnesses who originally told police of the incident. According to ESPN, the alleged robbery happened during an "illegal dice gambling game" at a house in Miramar with 15-20 people present, and that a commotion ensued after parties were accused of using "loaded dice."

Baker and Dunbar allegedly brandished guns and robbed attendees of money and personal belongings, although there are discrepancies among witnesses as to whether Dunbar had a gun. According to a witness, a third person -- identified only as wearing a red mask -- also took part in the robbery, but prosecutors have yet to identify that person. The police report said Baker instructed that person to shoot someone, but no shots were fired. As a condition of his release, Baker was ordered to turn in his gun -- which is licensed -- to Miramar Police. However, one of his attorneys, Patrick Patel, told NJ.com on Tuesday that his client will not do so after a Broward County judge approved a grant filed by Baker's attorneys. Baker instead must turn the gun into Patel and not possess any other firearms.

"We have concerns, because we don't believe any of the witnesses in this case," Patel told NJ.com. "If we just turn the gun in, they're just going to say, 'Well, that's the gun.' You know what I mean? If we don't (turn the gun in), they can say it's a black gun, then it turns out to be a blue gun. It further adds to my suspicion that this is a shakedown." Baker will be allowed to return to New Jersey as needed, according to Patel. However, the Giants have asked him not to not to take part in the club's virtual offseason meetings, instead asking him to focus on his pending court case, NJ.com and USA Today reported.

Baker was drafted by the Giants in the first round (30th overall) out of Georgia in 2019. He had 61 tackles, two tackles for loss and eight pass defenses in 16 games (15 starts) as a rookie. Dunbar was acquired by the Seahawks from the Washington Redskins in March in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick. He entered the NFL with Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and has 150 tackles and nine interceptions in 58 career games (25 starts). Last season, he recorded a career-high four interceptions in 11 games.

--Field Level Media