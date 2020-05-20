Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sport-On this day: Born May 21, 1982: Ma'a Nonu, New Zealand rugby player

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 11:30 IST
Sport-On this day: Born May 21, 1982: Ma'a Nonu, New Zealand rugby player

Nine seconds of supreme balance and explosive power in the 2015 World Cup final underscores exactly why Ma'a Nonu is counted among the greats of New Zealand rugby.

Nonu, who turns 38 on Thursday, was painted early on as selfish and one-dimensional, a player more concerned with style than substance for daring to wear eyeliner and dying his dreadlocks blonde. His difficult relationship with the media saw few develop a complete understanding of him, but his team mates have described him as intensely loyal and having a sharp sense of humour.

He has also been known to turn up unannounced at his former secondary school to help with coaching and also played for his local club in Wellington at every opportunity, often to the annoyance of his All Blacks employers. All Blacks team mate Tana Umaga saw Nonu as a potential all-time great just months after making his Super Rugby and test debut in 2003, but he failed to cement a regular starting spot during Graham Henry's early coaching tenure.

Limited to a bit part role with the All Blacks and then snubbed for the 2007 World Cup squad, Nonu infuriated fans by agreeing to join an Australian rugby league club. However, he never finalised the contract and was given an All Blacks lifeline when assistant coach Wayne Smith convinced Henry to make him their first-choice inside centre in 2008.

Despite the stability Nonu attained as a regular in the All Blacks midfield he continued to polarise. In 2011, Hurricanes coach Mark Hammett reportedly clashed with Nonu over his attitude and influence over the younger squad members and told him to find another team.

While he appeared disinterested at Super Rugby level over the next three seasons, those lacklustre performances were not repeated with the All Blacks. He was consistently one of the better players in the side having developed strong distribution skills, an adept short kicking game and ability to help organise the defence.

But it was his try in the 2015 World Cup final against Australia that demonstrated all the attacking attributes that prompted Umaga to believe he was destined for greateness. His ability to spot space and exploit it, explosive speed off the mark, superb balance, a massive sidestep off both feet and enough top-end pace to hold off outside backs led to the All Blacks establishing a 21-3 lead shortly after halftime.

Nonu simply described the try as "lucky" having received "a good pass" from Sonny Bill Williams. That quiet, self-effacing reply as he went into international retirement was an indication that Nonu always believed in the 'team first' ethos that both Henry and his successor Steve Hansen expected of players.

"The time I have had with these players has been special," Nonu added after his 103rd and final test. "Life goes on but we'll always be brothers."

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Thailand says it expects coronavirus vaccine next year after tests in mice

Thailand expects to have a vaccine for the novel coronavirus ready next year, a senior official said on Wednesday, after finding positive trial results in mice.Thailand will begin testing the mRNA messenger RNA vaccine in monkeys next week ...

COVID positive cook at Bengaluru SAI centre had no access to hockey players; HI won't shift them

Hockey India on Wednesday ruled out shifting the Olympic-bound mens and womens hockey teams from the Sports Authority of Indias Bengaluru centre despite the death of a coronavirus-positive cook employed there as he had no access to the play...

Hyundai Motor India launches new version of mid-sized sedan Verna

Hyundai Motor India Ltd HMIL on Wednesday launched the new version of its mid-sized sedan Verna priced between Rs 9.3 lakh and Rs 15.09 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. Named as Spirited New Verna, the new offering comes in BSVI-compliant three engi...

Met Gala 2020 officially cancelled

Roll up the red carpet, because there will be no Met Gala in 2020. According to Page Six, following the Metropolitan Museum of Arts mid-March decision to close its doors and postpone the glitzy ball indefinitely in the face of the COVID-19 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020