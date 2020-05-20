Left Menu
Development News Edition

Waugh responds to Warne's 'most selfish cricketer remark', says no feud between them

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:02 IST
Waugh responds to Warne's 'most selfish cricketer remark', says no feud between them

Steve Waugh said that there was no feud with Shane Warne as he never "bought into" provocative jibes like "most selfish cricketer" thrown at him by the spin legend. Reacting to a statistic that Waugh held the dubious record of being involved in most run-outs, Warne had tweeted: ""Wow! So S Waugh was involved in the most ever run outs in test cricket (104) & ran his partner out 73 times - is that correct? Mmmmmmmmm." "For the record AGAIN & I’ve said this 1000 times - I do not hate S Waugh at all. FYI - I picked him in my all time best Australian team recently. Steve was easily the most selfish cricketer that I ever played with and this stat," he said in another tweet.

When asked about Warne targeting him again, Waugh played down the incident. "People keep saying it's a feud. But to me, a feud's between two people. I've never bought into it, so it's just one person," the World Cup winning-skipper was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald.

It is well documented that Warne and Waugh have never been best of friends. Earlier, the spin king said that he had lost a bit of respect for Waugh as he dropped him during the 1999 Test series in the West Indies with Australian trailing 1-2. "I lost a bit of respect for him after that. I believe he should have backed me - as I always believe the art of captaincy is to support your players and back them every time," Warne wrote in his autobiography. "This gains the respect from the players and makes them play for you. He didn't, it's history, but I never found it easy with him after that." PTI BS KHS KHS.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Tiananmen June 4 vigil organiser calls for candles to be lit across Hong Kong

Hong Kong people, unable to hold a mass vigil due to coronavirus curbs, should light candles instead to commemorate pro-democracy protesters killed in and around Beijings Tiananmen Square 31 years ago, an organizer said on Wednesday. This y...

Suzlon Energy shareholders approve debt restructuring plan

Suzlon Energy on Wednesday said its shareholders have approved its debt restructuring plan, helping it get back into business. Suzlon Energy had been working for a comprehensive restructuring exercise to reduce its debt obligations.Sharehol...

Two construction workers wrongly diagnosed COVID-19 positive, no employee infected: Vivo

Smartphone maker Vivo India on Wednesday said two construction workers at its new manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh were wrongly diagnosed COVID-19 positive and they have now tested negative. The company said none of the Vivo employ...

Cricket-Sri Lanka hoping to train from June 1, says coach Arthur

Sri Lankas cricketers are hoping to return to training from June 1 in bio secure venues once the government gives the green light, head coach Mickey Arthur has said. Cricket has been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Sr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020