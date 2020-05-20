ICC launches 100 pc Cricket 'Leading The Game' webinar series to celebrate women's game

Left Menu
The International Cricket Council on Wednesday launched its 100 per cent Cricket 'Leading the Game' webinar series, bringing together the world leaders from across sport and business to celebrate women's cricket.

20-05-2020
The International Cricket Council on Wednesday launched its 100 per cent Cricket 'Leading the Game' webinar series, bringing together the world leaders from across sport and business to celebrate women's cricket. "The Leading the Game webinar series is part of the ICC's continued emphasis on the women's game following on from the success of ICC Women's T20 World Cup and the launch of 100 per cent Cricket. The series will see individuals from across cricket, sport and the business community engaging in informative discussion sharing best practice and generating new ideas to support the growth of women's cricket at a local and national level," the cricket's governing body said in a statement.

The first webinar '100% Leadership' saw ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney, ECB Managing Director of Women's Cricket Clare Connor and World Rugby's General Manager of Women's Rugby Katie Sadleir join Mel Jones to discuss the ICC's strategy to lead women's cricket into the future. "We are at a very important stage in the growth of women's cricket and need to build on the foundation and momentum we have created in the past few years even though there is no cricket at present," Sawhney said.

"We launched 100 per cent Cricket as a platform to drive the conversation around the women's game between the ICC Women's T20 World Cup and the Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. As a part of that we have now launched 100 per cent Cricket - Leading the Game webinar series, to bring the sport together so we can collectively fulfil our ambition of bringing one million new women and girls to the game of cricket," he added. ECB Managing Director of Women's Cricket, Clare Connor said: "Hopefully this inaugural ICC 100 per cent Cricket webinar has been well-received as we all look to share information, challenges and solutions during these unprecedented times for work, cricket and life in its broadest sense. We have built such exciting momentum behind women's cricket - a crowd of 86,174 at the MCG for the ICC Women's T20 Cup final being the most recent evidence of that - and we should not be knocked off course by this pandemic."

The second instalment of the Leading the Game series, 100 per cent Performance will take place next week, previous episodes three to six will be open for public sign up. (ANI)

