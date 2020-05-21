German women's league to resume May 29

German women's league to resume May 29PTI | Cologne | Updated: 21-05-2020 09:40 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 09:38 IST
The German women's championship will resume behind closed doors on May 29, the country's football federation (DFB) announced, after a suspension of almost three months due to the coronavirus. The men's season resumed last weekend, also without fans and under strict health measures designed to minimize the threat from the virus. "I am very happy that the Bundesliga's women's clubs have come out in favor of the continuation of the season," said DFB president Fritz Keller. "It's precisely this unity that we need during this crisis." Clubs had already voted overwhelmingly to resume the season with 11 of the 12 in favor of a meeting of officials on April 30. FC Cologne abstained. When the season was halted after 16 games, Wolfsburg topped the table with 46 points, eight ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich.
- READ MORE ON:
- DFB
- German
- Fritz Keller
- Bundesliga
- FC Cologne
- Wolfsburg
- Bayern Munich
ALSO READ
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 947 to 164,807 - RKI
German federal govt and states agree on way to ease lockdown - draft document
German federal govt and states agree on way to ease lockdown - draft document
German govt and states agree on way to ease lockdown -document
German bond yields rise as country launches first public bond sale since 2015