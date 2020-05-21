Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-South Africa hopeful of home India series in August

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 21-05-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 15:03 IST
Cricket-South Africa hopeful of home India series in August
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@OfficialCSA)

South Africa are optimistic about hosting India for three lucrative Twenty20 Internationals in late August, but are trying to find new dates for their proposed tour to the West Indies. Cricket South Africa (CSA) has already had to postpone a limited overs series in Sri Lanka, but has earmarked the visit by India to raise much-needed revenue.

CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the body is in constant contact with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). "We have been talking to them and the commitment is there to get the three T20s done," Smith said at a news conference on Thursday.

"There is an element of guesswork, no-one knows what things will be like at the end of August. "But we believe we are a socially-distanced sport and that we can play behind closed doors."

The Proteas were due to tour the West Indies in late July for two test matches and five Twenty20 internationals, and Smith confirmed they are looking at all options for those matches, including playing at neutral venues or in South Africa. "We are exploring all options. Sport has to think like a business now and not just an events company. We need to get together and work out how to get cricket up and running," he said.

"We are trying to understand things like quarantine regulations. There are so many things up in the air, but the key is to be ready (for when play returns)."

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. secures 300 million doses of potential AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

The United States has secured almost a third of AstraZenecas one billion possible COVID-19 vaccine doses by pledging up to 1.2 billion, as the worlds biggest powers scramble for medicinal supplies to get their economies back to work.While n...

Hindustan Zinc net profit drops 33 pc to Rs 1,339 cr in Mar quarter

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd HZL on Thursday reported a 33.4 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 1,339 crore for the quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,012 crore in the corresponding quarter of 201...

Will help goldsmiths in returning to WB from Indore: BJP

The BJP on Thursday said that it would provide assistance to the goldsmiths from West Bengal, who work in Indores jewellery market in large numbers, for their safe return to their home state. Among other things, Indore is famous for its jew...

Youth Cong leader demands Nyay-like scheme from Centre

The Maharashtra Youth Congress onThursday demanded that the Centre come up with a scheme likeNyay, which was promised by the Congress for the poor andneedy before the Lok Sabha polls last yearThe Centre should provide Rs 6,000 per month to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020