Raptors roll to 6-0 in NBA 2K League

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 09:12 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 09:12 IST


Raptors Uprising GC remained undefeated, Heat Check Gaming ended their winless start, and Jazz Gaming won their season opener Thursday in NBA 2K League action. The Raptors (6-0) earned a 2-0 sweep of Hawks Talon GC (3-2). The Heat (1-4) got past Grizz Gaming (0-3) in two games, and the Jazz (1-0) produced a 2-0 victory over Magic Gaming (1-2).

The day's other scheduled match, Celtics Crossover Gaming vs. Cavs Legion GC, was postponed due to technical difficulties. No makeup date was announced. Originally scheduled to begin its season March 24, the NBA 2K League postponed play due to the coronavirus pandemic. On April 27, the league announced an initial six-week, online-only schedule, with all 23 teams playing eight total matches from their home markets. Action finally began May 5.

Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings. Kenneth "Kenny Got Work" Hailey put up 25 points and eight assists as the Raptors downed the Hawks 76-68 in the first game. Gerald "Sick One" Knapp added 12 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for the Raptors while Michael "BP" Diaz-Cruz and Mykel "Kel" Wilson each scored 25 points for the Hawks.

Kenny Got Work exploded for 43 points as the Raptors wrapped up the series with a 79-71 victory. BP had 26 points in the defeat. "We're proud of our team for not backing down, but we learned tonight why Raptors Uprising GC is undefeated," Hawks head coach Wesley Acuff said in a statement. "As we enter our bye week, we will take some time to review the tape and consider adjustments that we can make as we prepare for our next game against 76ers GC."

Glenn "GlennRatty" Wilkerson poured in 40 points and dished out eight assists to lead the Heat to an 86-67 win over the Grizz in Game 1. The Heat's Juan "Hotshot" Gonzalez amassed 14 points, 15 boards and six assists. Zach "Vandi" Vandivier paced the Grizz with 26 points and 10 assists while teammate Dayvon "GOOFY757" Curry contributed 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. GlennRatty was the scoring star again in the Heat's 79-73 clincher, finishing with 35 points. Hotshot had 11 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists. Vandi notched 26 points and nine assists, and GOOFY757 had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Spencer "Ria" Wyman scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Jazz topped the Magic 60-57 in the first game. Kimanni "Splashy" Ingram also had 18 points for the Jazz. Robert "May" May led the Magic with 17 points, and teammate Daniel "DT" Tlais compiled 14 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. The Jazz got 23 points and 19 rebounds from Ria in a 67-47 win over the Magic in Game 2. Lytel "Lotty" Martin had 25 points for the Jazz. DT managed 19 points and nine rebounds for the Magic, and Brendan "Reizey" Hill had 16 points and 10 assists.

Week 3 concludes Friday with four matches: --Grizz Gaming vs. Kings Guard Gaming

--Heat Check Gaming vs. Jazz Gaming --Celtics Crossover Gaming vs. Knicks Gaming

--Hornets Venom GT vs. Wizards District Gaming The Celtics will be making their season debut.

NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage 1. Raptors Uprising GC, 6-0

2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 5-0 3. Blazer5 Gaming, 2-0

4. Jazz Gaming, 1-0 5. Mavs Gaming, 4-1

T6. Hornets Venom GT, 3-1 T6. T-Wolves Gaming, 3-1

T6. Wizards District Gaming, 3-1 9. Hawks Talon GC, 3-2

T10. Bucks Gaming, 2-2 T10. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 2-2

T10. Kings Guard Gaming, 2-2 T10. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-0

T10. NetsGC, 0-0 15. Pacers Gaming, 2-3

T16. Magic Gaming, 1-2 T16. Knicks Gaming, 1-2

18. Cavs Legion GC, 1-3 19. Heat Check Gaming, 1-4

20. Pistons GT, 0-2 21. Grizz Gaming, 0-3

22. Lakers Gaming, 0-5 23. 76ers GC, 0-6

--Field Level Media

