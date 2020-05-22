Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 10:28 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Adams, Jets at impasse on contract talks

The ongoing saga between the New York Jets and Jamal Adams has hit an impasse, and the star safety is not happy about it, multiple media outlets reported Thursday. The sides reportedly have had several discussions since last month's draft, but the sticking point remains timing. Coates says Tokyo Games face "real problems" due to COVID-19

Tokyo Games organisers face "real problems" staging the Olympics next year as coronavirus infections continue to soar, senior international Olympic official John Coates said. Coates, Australia's Olympic chief and head of the International Olympic Committee's inspectorate for Tokyo, said organisers had to assume there would be no vaccine for COVID-19, or none in sufficient quantity, in time for the Games. Redskins' Peterson bullish on quarterback Haskins

Then-rookie Dwayne Hoskins posted a 2-5 record after taking over as the Washington Redskins' starting quarterback in the middle of last season, but teammate Adrian Peterson expects improvement from the Ohio State product in 2020. "I want to see him blossom. I'm expecting big things from him," Peterson said Thursday in a conference call with reporters. "I know he's been in his book and he's working hard to be that leader that we need him to be. Yearly lockdown would be good for planet, says Tsitsipas

The coronavirus pandemic has stalled young Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas's burgeoning career but he remains philosophical about the current tennis shutdown. The world number six would have been preparing for the French Open that was originally scheduled to start this weekend but was postponed to September. WADA study shows TUEs offer no 'meaningful' link to Olympic medals

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Thursday a study it conducted showed there is no meaningful association between an athlete having a therapeutic use exemption and winning an Olympic medal. Therapeutic use exemptions (TUE) are special permission granted by anti-doping organisations that allow an athlete to use a prohibited substance as long as there is a legitimate medical need. Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on sports events around the world

Major sports events around the world that are in the process of re-starting or which have been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic: SOCCER Report: Dolphins QB Rosen drawing trade interest

Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen is attracting interest from teams who expect the former first-round pick to be the odd man out after Miami drafted Tua Tagovailoa, NFL Network reported. Tagovailoa could be limited as a rookie to fully recover from recent injuries, including hip and ankle surgery in 2019, and the Alabama product repeatedly has made reference to entering the league ready to learn as a backup. The Dolphins also have Jake Rudock, who spent 2019 on the practice squad, on the roster. Ryan Fitzpatrick is the incumbent starter. Indycar cancels two more races

IndyCar cancelled two more races on Thursday, forced to tweak its schedule due to restrictions put in place by the novel coronavirus outbreak. Races in Toronto on July 12 and Richmond, Virginia on June 27 were cancelled while REV Group Grand Prix at Road America was rescheduled from June 21 to July 11-12, making a double-header at the icon road course near Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. ESPN unveils nine-part Tom Brady documentary series

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and ESPN announced Thursday that the network will air a nine-part documentary series in 2021 focusing on Brady's nine Super Bowl appearances. The series will be titled, "The Man in the Arena: Tom Brady,'' which the quarterback says is a reference to Theodore Roosevelt's "Man in the Arena" speech that adorned the weight-room wall when he was at the University of Michigan in 1995. Gronk: 'Four more protein shakes' from 260, ideal playing weight

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski ramped up workouts and caloric intake to be ready for a big role in Tampa Bay this season. Gronkowski, acquired from the New England Patriots in an April trade, came out of retirement to join Tom Brady with the Buccaneers. In just one year away, Gronkowski was noticeably leaner, dropping from 260 pounds to 240.

