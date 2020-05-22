Left Menu
Development News Edition

Officials above 60 years won't be allowed in competition arena: BFI in SOP for resumption

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 11:26 IST
Officials above 60 years won't be allowed in competition arena: BFI in SOP for resumption

Boxing events in the country, as and when they resume, will be held without spectators at well-ventilated instead of air-conditioned venues where officials above 60 years of age won't be allowed inside competition arena owing to the COVID-19 threat. In its 19-page Standard Operating Procedure for resumption of training as well as competitions, the Boxing Federation of India has mandated health protocols similar to what the Sports Authority of India has suggested. But one page that stands out includes protocols to be followed when competitive action resumes in the national circuit.

"The competitions to be held closed doors. Only limited personnel as found suitable to be allowed into the venue. Reduce the number of helper/volunteers," read "Guidelines for Boxing Federation of India -- State and National Tournaments/Events post COVID-19 lockdown." "Open doors and windows so that the venue is well ventilated. Avoid air conditioners/air curtains as they generate aerosols and help spread of infection," the SOP said. There are no competitions lined up as of now but the BFI wants to hold its national tournaments in the usual October-November window followed by the Asian Championships, which are likely to be held in December.

"Officials who are 60yrs and above with co-morbidities shall not be allowed to enter the competition arena as they are at high risk of acquiring infection," stated another guideline. On Thursday, SAI prohibited sparring from the training regimen for now.

For competitions, whenever they happen, the BFI said venues will be sanitised at regular intervals and disinfectant tunnels would be placed at entry points of the venue. "All the athletes, coaches and staff, ring officials, production crew to be screened at the entrance of venue for temperature and presence of COVID- 19 symptoms," it said. For the boxers, there are directives on personal hygiene and well being along with insurance, which should also cover COVID-19.

During competition, the BFI said the athletes and officials will be given single accommodation instead of the usual practice of twin-sharing room allotments. "No common dining arena. Packet lunch / dinner to be encouraged," it added.

The BFI said it would also aim for MOUs with local hospitals to ensure that boxers get timely medical assistance in case of injury. Any suspected COVID-19 patient will be "transported to the designated COVID-19 facility in consultation with local public health authorities. The SOP demands that boxers, coaches and other staff use their own equipment, disinfect after every use, avoid common dining area, and download the Aarogya Setu app.

"No boxing training/activity/event shall take place before you get clearance from local administration and that all safety measures are implemented," the BFI has told the member units..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Tennis-Men's depth stronger than for a decade, says Cilic

With a wave of fast-maturing young players ready to challenge the established greats of the game for Grand Slam honours, Marin Cilic says mens tennis will be stronger than it has been for a decade when the coronavirus shutdown ends.While Ro...

UK set to outline quarantine measures for international arrivals

The United Kingdom will later on Friday spell out details of its plans for a COVID-19 quarantine for travellers arriving from overseas, a measure that airlines have warned will devastate their industry.The government is expected to announce...

China drops word 'peaceful' in latest push for Taiwan 'reunification'

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang left out the word peaceful on Friday in referring to Beijings desire to reunify with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, an apparent policy shift that comes as ties with Taipei continue on a downward spiral. Taiwan has compla...

Who is handling Imran Khan's Twitter account?

By By Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza It is out of office hours, however, Pakistani Prime minister Imran Khans twitter account is still active at 2000 hours on May 20.Tweets spewing hate against Indian armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020