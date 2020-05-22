Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chappell feels well-paid Australian cricketers should pick domestic competitions over cash-rich IPL

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 22-05-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 17:01 IST
Chappell feels well-paid Australian cricketers should pick domestic competitions over cash-rich IPL

Former skipper Ian Chappell feels the top Australian cricketers are obliged to give priority to the country's domestic competitions over the cash-rich IPL as their financial needs are well taken care of by Cricket Australia. As many as 13 Australian cricketers currently have lucrative deals with IPL franchises with premier fast bowler Pat Cummins fetching a whopping 15.5 crores contract from Kolkata Knight Riders, making him the most expensive foreign player in the league.

There is speculation that the 13th IPL, which was suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, might be conducted in October-November if the T20 World Cup in Australia is postponed. If that happens, it will also put the IPL in collision with Australia's domestic season, including the Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup.

"The top players are looked after very well by Cricket Australia these days, so I think there's an obligation there," Chappell told Wide World of Sports. "I could mount a case more for a peripheral player who doesn't earn a lot of money in Australia; if the bulk of his income is going to come from the IPL, well that’s something I would have some sympathy for if I was a CA board member.

"But the top players are well paid, and that argument doesn't hold any water. Their obligation should be to Australia," he added. Several Australian cricketers, including Cummins and David Warner, have expressed their keenness to play in the IPL if it is held this year..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Afghans throng markets ahead of Muslim holiday despite virus fears

Kabuls markets were teeming on Friday in the countdown to the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr as Afghans disregarded government safety guidelines to contain rising coronavirus infections across the country.Afghanistan had recorded 9,216 cases...

Prakash Javadekar launches NBA-UNDP India's Biodiversity Samrakshan Internship Programme

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar launched NBA-UNDP Indias Biodiversity Samrakshan Internship Programme and addressed the virtual celebration of International Day for Biological Diversity on Friday. In hi...

South Africa scientists say up to 50,000 COVID-19 deaths possible

South Africa could see up to 50,000 coronavirus deaths and as many as 3 million infections by the end of the year as the southern hemisphere winter leads to a higher rate of infection, scientific models showed on Thursday.The country alread...

UK to set out more details on schools re-opening as soon as possible - spokesman

Britain will set out more details of its plans for the reopening of schools to some pupils as soon as we can, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, adding ministers trusted head teachers to take their own decisions. S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020