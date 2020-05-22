Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-CVC Capital boosts rugby portfolio with 28% stake in Pro 14 league

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 20:59 IST
Rugby-CVC Capital boosts rugby portfolio with 28% stake in Pro 14 league

CVC Capital Partners has acquired a 28% stake in the Pro 14 rugby league in a deal that could increase the private equity firm's influence in ongoing discussions to remodel the global rugby calendar.

The company already has a minority stake in England's Premiership Rugby, reported to be worth more than 200 million pounds ($243.46 million). The Pro 14, which was owned by the Irish, Scottish and Welsh rugby unions, includes teams from Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Italy and South Africa.

Under the agreement, the Italian Rugby Federation will receive part of the investment and join Celtic Rugby DAC, the company that runs the league. Financial details were not disclosed, but the BBC reported last year that CVC's stake was valued at about 120 million pounds.

"The partnership... will allow Pro 14 Rugby and the Irish, Italian, Scottish and Welsh rugby unions to continue to invest in the sport," CVC Capital said in a statement https://www.cvc.com/media/press-releases/2020/partnership-between-guinness-pro14-and-cvc-capital-partners-to-develop-the-league on Friday. IRFU chief Philip Browne said https://www.irishrugby.ie/2020/05/22/philip-browne-outlines-irish-rugbys-return-to-train-and-play-roadmap the Irish union would net 30 million pounds from the deal, but could face revenue losses of 15 million to 20 million euros ($21.78 million) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CVC Capital was also reported to be close to acquiring a stake in the Six Nations, though World Rugby CEO Brett Gosper expressed reservations, saying a commercial owner could end up making calls that are not in the sport's best interests. Welsh Rugby Union CEO Martyn Phillips said CVC's investment would bring about a "sea change" in the Pro 14's ability to reach its full potential.

"This investment is great news... although we are under no illusions that COVID-19... will continue to have a significant impact... for some time," Phillips added. ($1 = 0.8215 pounds)

($1 = 0.9183 euros)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Nicaragua-Costa Rica coronavirus dispute stalls hundreds of trucks at border

Hundreds of freight trucks were stuck on the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua on Friday as the two countries remain locked in a squabble over measures to contain the coronavirus.A queue of trucks from across Central America, which a ...

UN demands swift justice over 'appalling' South Sudan violence

A deadly upsurge in intercommunal violence in South Sudan has to stop and those responsible must be swiftly brought to justice, the UN human rights chief insisted Friday. Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations high commissioner for human rig...

UK to introduce quarantine for international arrivals on June 8

Britain will introduce a COVID-19 quarantine for for travellers arriving from overseas from June 8, interior minister Priti Patel said on Friday, a measure that airlines have warned will devastate their industry.All international arrivals, ...

Viacom CBS acquires John Krasinski's 'Some Good News'

John Krasinskis hit YouTube series Some Good News has been acquired by Viacom CBS. According to Fox News, the host of the show will be replaced as it has been moved to other platforms of the network.The YouTube-based show was started by Kra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020