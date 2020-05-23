All-rounder Cameron Green a 'scary talent': Ashton Agar

Australian spinner Ashton Agar has termed his compatriot and all-rounder Cameron Green a 'scary talent.' Green, who has been often equated to former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, smashed three Sheffield Shield hundreds in the 2019-2020 season.

Agar heaped praise on Green and said the 20-year-old will eventually become better with the bat as he has made important contributions in big games which also shows his mental ability. "Greeny is an incredible player and the scary thing is he didn't even bowl last year. For a young guy to come in and handle pressure situations as a standalone batter and make big hundreds and important contributions in big games showed mental ability well beyond his years in cricket," ESPNcricinfo quoted Agar as saying.

"I can only see him getting better and better with the bat and then with the ball. He's two meters tall and to have someone like that in your team, who's got raw pace and can play as a specialist batter or a specialist bowler, that's some pretty scary talent," he added. The 20-year-old all-rounder has taken 28 wickets averaging 21.53, which includes debut figures of 5 for 24 against Tasmania in 2017. Green has scored 833 runs in 15 matches which include three centuries and one-half century.

"So, it's just about him getting his body right, keeping his mind strong for he's going to be under some pressure when people start talking about him. People already are and he's handling that really nicely so we're very proud of him here [at Western Australia ] and I think he's going to continue on a nice path," Agar said. (ANI)