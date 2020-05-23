Left Menu
Development News Edition

F1 teams agree to cut costs with budget limit of $145m - report

PTI | London | Updated: 23-05-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 09:53 IST
F1 teams agree to cut costs with budget limit of $145m - report
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Formula 1 teams have agreed to cap spending at $145 million next season as the sport attempts to counter the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, media reports claimed. With the 2020 season yet to get underway and with 10 of the scheduled 22 races already either canceled or postponed, the 10 teams hammered out the new agreement.

The BBC reported that the teams voted to lower the budget cap to be introduced in 2021 by $30m to $145m. This will be reduced again to $140m in 2022 and $135m for the period 2023-25.

Other measures were also agreed, said the report, including a research-and-development handicap system. Friday's agreement still needs to be officially approved by the world motorsport council of governing body the FIA next week.

Initially, a spending cap of $175 million was set to be introduced next year in a bid to help even up the competition. But that was before the international sport was halted by the global pandemic.

Earlier this month, F1's managing director Ross Brawn had warned of a "tragedy" if teams were forced out of business. "It has become very clear, from talking to the management of the teams. The message is clear. We've got to cut costs and have a reduction in the cost cap... If we lose some teams in this period it would be a tragedy," he said.

"There is going to be a much more equitable prize fund in the new agreement. The midfield teams in particular are going to be much better off in terms of their proportion of the prize money. "So a good midfield team should be able to score podiums, maybe a win, and should be able to show a small profit. If we can achieve that we should have a very sustainable future."

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Premier League chief 'confident' of June restart

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters is confident the top-flight season will resume in June as Project Restart gathers pace. Clubs returned to socially distanced training in small groups this week and the league hope to begin play...

Hong Kong's pro-Beijing politicians say national security law good for business

Hong Kongs pro-Beijing politicians sought to allay worries about the impact of Chinas proposed national security legislation on the Asian financial hubs business environment, saying it would boost investor sentiment.The legislation aims to ...

97 dead, 2 survived in Pakistan plane crash: Officials

Ninety-seven people were killed and two passengers miraculously survived a deadly crash after a Pakistan International Airlines plane with 99 travellers on board plunged into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah Internationa...

U.S. discussed conducting its first nuclear test in decades - Washington Post

The Trump administration discussed last week whether to conduct its first nuclear test explosion since 1992, the Washington Post reported late on Friday, citing a senior official and two former officials familiar with the matter. The topic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020