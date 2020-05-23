Bengals' Mixon, Ravens' Brown dominate in Madden event

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown displayed impressive skills on the Madden NFL 20 video game Friday. Both earned ridiculously one-sided victories in the opening round of the Madden NFL 20 Invitational 2.0 charity event, and they will face off next week in the tournament's semifinals.

The second semifinal will feature the other two Friday winners, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and free-agent running back Jamaal Charles. The tournament's semifinals and final will air May 29 on FS1. In the first game, Mixon, playing as the Kansas City Chiefs, produced an 84-0 blowout of Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark, playing as the Minnesota Vikings.

Brown followed by utilizing the Ravens in a 94-28 beatdown of defensive end Cam Jordan, who also played as his own team, the New Orleans Saints. Jordan told Fox's Rachel Bonnetta that the 20-plus Madden games he played over the past two weeks didn't help.

"Apparently I haven't put in enough time," he said. "I feel like I did my squad a disservice. I threw, like, four interceptions. I went to Baker Mayfield. ... "In terms of having self-respect and thinking that I am something like a gamer, it clearly has been a while since I've taken Madden seriously."

In the other half of the bracket, Charles, playing like his former team, the Chiefs, produced a 49-9 win over retired offensive lineman Kyle Long, playing like his former team, the Chicago Bears. The last game was the only close contest, with Murray, playing as his own Cardinals, emerging with a 21-14 win over Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson, playing as the Philadelphia Eagles.

Murray led 13-0 at halftime, but Thompson took a 14-13 lead in the third quarter. Murray retook the lead with a 28-yard touchdown pass from his virtual self to virtual tight end Charles Clay with 1:56 left. The two-point conversion run made it 21-14.

Murray sealed the decision with a Chandler Jones sack of Carson Wentz. The event is raising money to support Feeding America's efforts to feed Americans most impacted by COVID-19.

Charles said, "This is a tragic moment we're going through right now. Being a part of this tournament for charity, it's amazing to be able to give back to people that are having a lot of effects from this pandemic."