Left Menu
Development News Edition

I watch football more than cricket, it is so pleasing to eyes: Rohit Sharma

India flamboyant opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Saturday revealed that he watches football more than cricket and said it is 'so pleasing to eyes'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 22:23 IST
I watch football more than cricket, it is so pleasing to eyes: Rohit Sharma
India batsman Rohit Sharma (Photo/ICC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

India flamboyant opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Saturday revealed that he watches football more than cricket and said it is 'so pleasing to eyes'. Rohit, La Liga brand ambassador in India, was doing a Facebook live chat with presenter Joe Morrison on the official handle of La Liga.

"I follow football, I watch football more than cricket. When I am home, I do not watch cricket that much. When you are watching football, it is so pleasing to the eyes. It is a very skilful sport that is why I love watching football," Rohit said. When asked about which position he would choose in football to play he replied, "If I have to play football, I would probably play in the midfield. I do not want to do much running, so not an attacking midfielder. That position is very skilful as you have to create opportunities to score goals from there."

The 33-year-old right-handed batsman stated that India has a lot of football fans and they watch La Liga. The cricketer is hopeful of the same intensity in the sport after it resumes. "We have a lot of football fans in India. People watch La Liga. We have been noticing what La Liga has been doing for Spain, they have created awareness in the country. Whenever La Liga resumes, I hope we get to see the same intensity and atmosphere as well. I am not sure whether people will be there in the stadium, but watching the sport will help," he said.

Rohit has been spending some time away from the cricket as all international cricketing activity has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, La Liga will restart its remaining season on June 8 after the Spanish government on Saturday gave approval for football to resume in the country.

The Spanish top league has been suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic but will be back next month. "With the endorsement of the Higher Sports Council, the green light has been given for the professional soccer league to be played again, from June 8," Goal.com quoted Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as saying.

On Monday, La Liga clubs returned to group training 'with a maximum of ten players'. That was a significant step forward on the road towards restarting professional football in Spain. Players were allowed to resume individual training from May 4 as the country began to de-escalate its lockdown measures. La Liga will become the second European football league to return in action after Bundesliga. (ANI)

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

NBA confirms talks to restart season at Disney site

The NBA confirmed Saturday that talks are underway with Disney to restart the season this summer in Orlando, Fla. League spokesman Mike Bass said the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are engaged in exploratory conversatio...

Hyderabad airport all set to resume flight operations

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is ready with all safety and precautionary measures as domestic flight operations to begin from May 25 in the country after two months of stoppage due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, officials said o...

Saliva ban can enhance skills of bowlers: Root

England captain Joe Root feels the likely ban on using saliva to shine the ball in the post-COVID-19 pandemic world can actually improve the skills of the bowlers, who will have to put more effort to get something out of the pitch. The Anil...

Spain’s coronavirus death toll climbs by 48

Spains overnight death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 48 on Saturday to a total of 28,678, the health ministry said.The number of diagnosed cases rose to 235,290 from 234,824 cases the previous day, the ministry added. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020