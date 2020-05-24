Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA confirms talks to restart season at Disney site

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2020 03:34 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 03:31 IST
NBA confirms talks to restart season at Disney site
It would be a "single site for an NBA campus for games, practices and housing," Bass said. Image Credit: Flickr

The NBA confirmed Saturday that talks are underway with Disney to restart the season this summer in Orlando, Fla. League spokesman Mike Bass said the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are "engaged in exploratory conversations" with The Walt Disney Company about a late-July restart at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

It would be a "single site for an NBA campus for games, practices and housing," Bass said. "Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place," Bass said.

The news of where and when comes amid a report of how the league plans to reopen. The Athletic reported Saturday that the league sent a survey to every general manager asking their opinion about how to restart the season. The survey went out Friday night, according to the report. The options, according to the report:

1. Restart with the regular season en route to playing between 72 and 76 games total before proceeding to playoffs. GMs were also asked to vote on the number of regular-season games to be played. All teams had played between 63 and 67 when the league put a pause to the season March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic. 2. Restart straight to a 16-team, a best-of-seven playoff.

3. A "playoff plus" option of adding teams, either through a play-in tournament or replacing the first round with a group stage. GMs were given several options for the number of teams as well as the format. 4. How late in the year should the season go, with the range of options from Labor Day through Nov. 1.

The NBA Board of Governors is scheduled to hold a call on May 29, according to the report. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

‘Ready’ actor Mohit Baghel dies of cancer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Liquid sweep MIBR in DreamHack Masters Spring - NA

Team Liquid swept MIBR 2-0 on Saturday to get their first win and clinch a playoff spot in the DreamHack Masters Spring - North America event. The result left both teams at 1-2 in the bottom of Group A, with Liquid holding the tiebreaker to...

COVID-19 distancing demands shifts at the beach on crowded U.S. Memorial Day weekend

Americans excited about what for many was their first big break from coronavirus shutdowns flocked to beaches and outdoor areas on Saturday, snarling roadways and forcing some closures on the Memorial Day weekend that signals the start of t...

Libya's Hifter: Tripoli campaign to continue despite losses

The military commander of eastern Libya-based forces said Saturday that they will continue fighting forces loosely allied with the UN-supported government in Tripoli, even though his campaign has suffered setbacks in recent weeks. Khalifa H...

Soccer-Two more positive coronavirus tests in Premier League

Two people from two Premier League clubs have tested positive for the coronavirus after a second batch of testing, the Premier League said on Saturday. Since the players returned to limited group training on Tuesday, eight positive tests fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020