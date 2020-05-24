Left Menu
Development News Edition

Courtney Sweetman-Kirk leaves Liverpool as contract expires

Liverpool has confirmed the departure of Courtney Sweetman-Kirk, who leaves the club following the expiration of her current contract.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 24-05-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 14:31 IST
Courtney Sweetman-Kirk leaves Liverpool as contract expires
Liverpool logo . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool has confirmed the departure of Courtney Sweetman-Kirk, who leaves the club following the expiration of her current contract. Sweetman-Kirk, who made a move to Liverpool from Everton in 2018, scored 14 times during her time with the club.

LFC Women manager Vicky Jepson thanked Sweetman-Kirk for representing the club and wished her best of luck for the future. "I'd like to thank Courtney for her last two years at the club. Myself and all the backroom staff would like to wish her the very best of luck with the challenges ahead," the club's official website quoted Jepson as saying. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

China's foreign minister says virus lawsuits 'illegal'

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday said any lawsuits brought against China over the COVID-19 have zero factual basis in law or international precedence. Wang told reporters at a news conference that China was a victim of the globa...

IIT-Bhubaneswar develops tech for conducting online exams

The IIT-Bhubaneswar said it has created a state-of-the-art method of conducting online examinations in a comprehensive manner, plugging the loopholes in existing systems. This method can be used for holding all types of examinations, includ...

May 25 to be observed as Jhiram tribute day in Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government will observe May 25 as Jhiram Shraddhanjali Diwas to pay tribute to Congress leaders who were killed in a Maoist attack in Bastar district on this day in 2013 as well as other victims of Naxal violence, a senior ...

Will miss playing in front of huge crowd, says Shikhar Dhawan

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has said that all players will miss playing in front of a huge crowd if the tournaments going ahead take place behind closed doors for some time. Dhawan was doing an Instagram live chat with former Sri Lanka s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020