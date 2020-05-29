Left Menu
To maintain host cycle balance Perth was not given Australia-India Test: Kevin Roberts

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts on Friday explained that the Gabba will not host a Test match this time to maintain the balance of the International Cricket Council's eight-year host cycle from 2015 to 2023.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 29-05-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 13:22 IST
Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts on Friday explained that the Gabba will not host a Test match this time to maintain the balance of the International Cricket Council's eight-year host cycle from 2015 to 2023. "If Perth received the India Test (this year) it would mean that Perth would have hosted two England Tests and two India Tests over the eight-year cycle for a total of four ... whereas Brisbane would have only hosted two," cricket.com.au quoted Roberts as saying.

The much-anticipated Test series between India and Australia will take place in December, with the second Test between the two being a day-night Test and it will take place in Adelaide, starting from December 11. The first Test will commence on December 3 while the third and fourth Test will begin on December 26 and January 3 respectively.

"So that would have created an imbalance over the cycle of the Future Tours Programme. And in the national interest and ensuring we take high-profile Test matches to cricket fans in Queensland, it was a more well-balanced solution. Assuming, of course, that we could get full crowds in play, that's when this schedule was determined," Roberts informed. While both Perth and Brisbane host an Ashes Test every four years because series against England comprise of five matches, the four-Test campaigns against India mean one of Perth and Brisbane have traditionally missed out.

"The more balanced solution was to play the India Test in Brisbane, meaning over the eight-year cycle it would see Perth hosting three Tests against India and England and Brisbane also hosting three Tests against India and England," the CEO said. On Thursday, Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) chief executive Christina Matthews and chairman Terry Waldron have left fuming as Perth was bypassed for India's four-match Test series against Australia.

Australia has finalised Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney for the four-match Test series against India later this year. According to WACA cricket chiefs, they were promised a guaranteed top-line Test every year once Perth Stadium replaced the WACA Ground as the state's prime international venue.

"This is the second time we haven't had India scheduled, the last time we were told it was because our venue wasn't good enough and if we supported a new stadium, this would never happen again, and here we are again," ESPNCricinfo quoted Matthews as saying. As per the schedule, WACA will be hosting the day-night Test against Afghanistan from November 21-25 and it will be a day-night affair. The match between Australia and Afghanistan will kickstart the home season of Australia. (ANI)

